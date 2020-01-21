Honoring Our Heroes & Restoring the Rhythm of Lives: Caliber Collision Partners with Dallas Cowboys to Support Our Troops & First Responders

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their proud, patriotic partnership, Caliber Collision and the Dallas Cowboys will launch their 2020 celebration of America's military with a star-studded road show Jan. 23-24 at Fort Hood.

Highlighted by three-time Super Bowl champion and Air Force veteran Chad Hennings, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and renowned mascot, "Rowdy," the Fort Hood event will recruit soldiers to compete in a series of athletic skills tests akin to the NFL Combine. After the Caliber/Cowboys' tour makes similar stops at bases in San Antonio (JBSA-Sam Houston) and Fort Worth (NAS-JRB), the competition's preliminaries will be held March 20 at the home of the Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. This year, for the first time, Caliber and the Cowboys will also invite select First Responders to participate.

On the 4th Annual "Heroes Day" – April 4 at AT&T Stadium – 50 finalists will compete to become this year's champion and punctuate a day-long salute to the brave men and women that protect both America's interests abroad and local communities here at home. In addition to the competition, attendees will enjoy family festivities and have on site access to resources provided by military service non-profit partners.

"The Cowboys organization is privileged to partner with Caliber in support of our service men and women," says Hennings, who piloted 45 missions into Iraq during the Gulf War before embarking on his successful nine-year career in the NFL. "I'm excited to watch fellow veterans, first responders and members of all of our military branches compete in actual NFL drills and support each other in a day of family fun. The impact of this event will be felt far beyond the combine."

Further rallying the troops, the Fort Hood road show will celebrate 2020's first graduating class of transitioning soldiers from Caliber's Changing Lanes Academy, and will also feature Caliber – along with partner, GEICO - gifting two NABC Recycled Rides® vehicles to deserving military families. Helping soldiers transition to civilian life, Changing Lanes Academy provides graduates of its 18-week program with a $12,000 tool box and an employment offer from Caliber. Caliber Collision, through the NABC's Recycled Rides® program, has donated nearly 500 vehicles to date. For this gifting, cars were donated by GEICO and restored by the 13 Changing Lanes Academy graduating Fort Hood soldiers, and will be presented to two Gold Star spouses.

"Caliber is inspired to serve our communities and we have a special affinity for supporting those who sacrifice their lives to protect the freedoms we value," says Caliber CEO Steve Grimshaw. "We will continue investing in programs like Heroes Day, the Changing Lanes Academy and NABC's Recycled Rides® because these are programs that enable us to live out our purpose of 'restoring the rhythm of your life' every single day."

To launch the Caliber/Cowboys 2020 road show, the following festivities are scheduled for soldiers stationed at Fort Hood:

Thursday, January 23rd

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. : Chad Hennings , Cheerleaders and Rowdy at the Sprockets Facility (on base) – Autographs, interviews and photo opportunities with some of the stars of America's Team.

Friday, January 24th

10:30 a.m. : Caliber's Changing Lanes Academy graduation at the Phantom Warrior Center – Honorees include military service members who have completed the 18-week course to earn their Technical Certification



Honorees include military service members who have completed the 18-week course to earn their Technical Certification 11 a.m. : NABC's Recycled Rides ® Donations - Caliber and GEICO will be donating two vehicles, through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides ® program, which repairs and donates vehicles to help military members transition back to civilian life.



- Caliber and GEICO will be donating two vehicles, through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program, which repairs and donates vehicles to help military members transition back to civilian life. 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. : Combine Competition Sign-ups at Abrams Gym BLDG. 23001, 62nd Street - Members of the military will be encouraged to enter the NFL-like Combine competition on March 20th at AT&T Stadium.

MEDIA WISHING TO COVER ANY/ALL EVENTS MUST:

RSVP to mark@citrusadv.com and

Apply for base access here .

For more information regarding Caliber Collision's programs and support of our country's service men and women, please visit www.calibercollision.com .

For more information on Heroes Day please visit www.calibercollision.com/HeroesDay.

About Caliber Collision Centers

Caliber Collision's purpose is Restoring The Rhythm Of Your Life®, including our customers, partners, clients and the communities we serve. Caliber Collision consistently ranks among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry across more than 1,100 locations in 37 states. For more information about Caliber, please visit www.calibercollision.com .

SOURCE Caliber Collision

Related Links

https://calibercollision.com

