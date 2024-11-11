Honoring Our Heroes: Peraton Champions Veterans through Continuum of Service in Civilian Life

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton understands that honoring those who have served our country in the military is our patriotic duty. The company proudly has more than 4,000 veterans, active duty, and reservists – nearly a quarter of the company's workforce – continuing to support critical missions that keep our country and people safe.

Named a best place to work for veterans by multiple government, nonprofit, and industry groups, Peraton participates in community events, sponsors employee initiatives, and champions business practices that support those who have – and continue to – support our nation.

Job seekers can meet Peraton recruiters in-person at the company's hiring event on Thursday, Nov. 14. See the website. Post this

"On my first Veterans Day at Peraton, I want to emphasize the profound impact these individuals have on our organization. Veterans enrich the can-do culture at Peraton and drive us toward greater excellence, reflecting our enduring commitment to mission and shared dedication to service," said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO at Peraton.

The company recently participated in Military Makeover's Special Series, "Operation Career." The segment takes viewers behind the scenes of how Peraton veterans from the Army and Marine Corps continue serving their nation in the private sector. Military veterans bring unparalleled discipline, resilience, and a mission-driven mindset that align perfectly with Peraton's core values. Their extensive training and experience in high-pressure environments equip them with unique perspectives and problem-solving abilities, essential for tackling the challenges of modern industry. With 23% of new hires this year being veterans, Peraton stands firm in its belief that the skills and dedication developed in military service seamlessly translate to national security.

"Peraton is dedicated to honoring our nation's warfighters by providing them with meaningful employment opportunities," said Rebecca McHale, chief human resources officer at Peraton. "The company is committed to their successful transition and has made significant investments into fostering a culture that celebrates their invaluable contributions both in uniform and in civilian life."

Veterans are essential to the missions of consequence that Peraton supports. If you're a service member who's ready to transition to a civilian career and take on national security's toughest challenges, apply to one of our roles today at careers.peraton.com/military-veterans.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.

