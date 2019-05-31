Honoring Our Veterans with Special Pennsylvania License Plates

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the warmer weather and longer summer days bringing increased travel, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) suggests an Honoring Our Veterans or the new Honoring our Women Veterans license plates for your vehicles as a great way to show patriotism and to support veterans in need.

"We are pleased to add a license plate specifically honoring the tremendous contributions that women veterans have made to our nation," said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the DMVA. "Anyone can purchase either of the 'Honoring' plates, which symbolize your patriotism and remind us all of the freedom and liberty secured for us all by our veterans who served and sacrificed so much."

Available for passenger cars and light duty trucks up to 14,000 pounds, and motorcycles, an Honoring Our Veterans license plate costs $36, with $15 benefitting Pennsylvania's Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF). The VTF issues grants to statewide charitable organizations that aid veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. These valuable advocates use available grants to assist veterans in need of shelter and necessities of living, among other services.

Available for a passenger car or truck with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds, the Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate costs $35, with $15 benefitting the VTF to be used for programs and resources that assist women veterans.

"PennDOT is proud to support Pennsylvania veterans by offering these license plates that help to fund the Veterans' Trust Fund," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. "We are very excited about the new plate honoring women veterans, which can be purchased by anyone who wants to show that they appreciate the role women have played protecting our nation's security."

In addition to the sales of these license plates, there are a number of other programs designed to help fund the VTF in support of Pennsylvania veterans. To learn more about other VTF programs or to purchase an Honoring Our Veterans or Honoring Our Women Veterans license plate, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Butera, DMVA, 717-861-2178

Melanie Baldwin, PennDOT, 717-787-0485

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs