Honoring the Leaders Who Shaped Southern California Homebuilding: The Building Industry Association of Southern California Announces 2026 Hall of Legends Inductees

Homebuilding Industry Professionals to Be Honored for Their Lasting Contributions to Housing and Shaping Communities

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- These legends are often behind the scenes, making tremendous impacts while out of the public eye.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is proud to announce the distinguished inductees for its 2026 BIASC Hall of Legends, honoring and celebrating exceptional leaders who have made lasting contributions to the homebuilding industry.

They hail from various disciplines within the homebuilding industry, from land development and engineering to marketing and architectural signage and beyond.

Every year, a new Hall of Legends class is selected through nominations from BIASC's five chapters and councils. This distinguished recognition is part of BIASC's prestigious Hall of Legends program, launched in 2023 to commemorate the organization's 100-year anniversary.

The 2026 BIASC Hall of Legends inductees are:

Dave Bartlett – Brookfield Residential

– Brookfield Residential Saeed Bekam – Gouvis Engineering Consulting Group

– Gouvis Engineering Consulting Group Jim Boyd – President & Principal Consultant, James Boyd Consulting Ltd.; Toll Brothers (Retired)

– President & Principal Consultant, James Boyd Consulting Ltd.; Toll Brothers (Retired) Renee Self-Gibbons – Chameleon Design

– Chameleon Design Valerie Hardman – Outdoor Dimensions

– Outdoor Dimensions Andy Henderson – The Henderson Law Firm

– The Henderson Law Firm Dana Kovach – Kovach Marketing

– Kovach Marketing Richard Lambros – Southern California Group

– Southern California Group Larry Webb – The New Home Company

– The New Home Company JoAnne Williams – JWilliams Staffing

"The Hall of Legends recognizes individuals whose leadership has extended far beyond their own organizations," said Jeff Montejano, Chief Executive Officer of BIASC. "Each member of the 2026 class has made a profound and lasting contribution to Southern California's homebuilding industry through decades of innovation, collaboration, mentorship, and service."

BIASC Governing Board Chair Mike Balsamo said the Hall of Legends reflects the extraordinary leadership that has helped shape communities throughout Southern California.

"Our 2026 Hall of Legends inductees represent the very best of our industry," said Mike Balsamo, BIASC Governing Board Chair. "Through their vision, integrity, and unwavering commitment to excellence, these leaders have played a critical role in advancing homebuilding across our region. Their work has strengthened our industry, helped create housing opportunities for countless families, and inspired future generations of industry leaders. We are honored to recognize their remarkable achievements."

The BIASC Hall of Legends serves as a permanent tribute to the individuals whose careers have elevated the homebuilding profession and strengthened the Building Industry Association's mission of promoting responsible growth, housing opportunities, and industry excellence throughout Southern California.

The inductees will be formally recognized during the BIASC Orange County Chapter and Los Angeles County/Ventura Chapter Board of Directors Installation Gala on Friday, October 23, 2026, in San Juan Capistrano, California (inductee JoAnne Williams to be honored during the Building Industry Show in Indian Wells on September 3, www.BuildingIndustryShow.com).

For more information about the BIASC Hall of Legends and to view past inductees, visit biasc.org/legends.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with five chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. For more than a century, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through a wide range of programs, services, councils, and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Shannon Widor

Chief Public Affairs Officer

Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC)

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.