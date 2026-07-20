With Exhibitor Space Sold Out, Registration is Open for the 2026 Building Industry Show, the "Not Your Typical Tradeshow" Experience

Southern California's highly anticipated annual event to feature legendary rock concert experience, casino-style gaming tables, the industry's leading business networking, iHeart Radio broadcast, massive prizes and more.

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official: The highly-anticipated exhibitor show floor at the upcoming Building Industry Show (BIS) has sold out all available booth space. While exhibitor space is full, registration is open for those homebuilding industry pros who want to be in the room for exclusive access to homebuilders, trade associates, service providers and other leading companies spanning Southern California's homebuilding industry.

BIS 2026, hosted by the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC), returns to Indian Wells in September for its high-energy takeover of the region's home building scene, bringing together the nation's top homebuilders and more than 1,000 of the industry's biggest players for two epic days of business-to-business networking, entertainment, industry education and business opportunities and event experiences.

The nation's top homebuilders at BIS, with more to be announced, include Lennar Homes, CBC Homes, Crestwood Communities, Davidson Communities, Meritage Homes, Pacific Communities, Richmond American, Risewell Homes, Shea Homes, Toll Brothers, Tri Pointe Homes and Warmington Residential.

Dubbed as "not your typical tradeshow," BIS 2026 will deliver an abundance of experiences for attendees:

Exhibitor Show Floor Experience

Over 100 exhibitor booths with Southern California's top homebuilders and housing professionals showcasing the latest in industry trends, products and services.





Over 100 exhibitor booths with Southern California's top homebuilders and housing professionals showcasing the latest in industry trends, products and services. Meet the Builder Session

One-on-one networking opportunities connecting exhibitors, associates and decision-makers for increased opportunities to grow business.





One-on-one networking opportunities connecting exhibitors, associates and decision-makers for increased opportunities to grow business. Casino -Style Gaming

Casino -style gaming tables on the exhibitor floor where attendees can network and win prizes.





-style gaming tables on the exhibitor floor where attendees can network and win prizes. Over $10,000 in Massive Prizes

Opportunities to win a Hawaiian getaway, an ultimate pro sports tickets package, luxury golf escapes at famed Pebble Beach Resorts and Pelican Hill Golf Club, tickets to see Bruno Mars, and tickets to see Metallica at the Las Vegas Sphere.





Opportunities to win a Hawaiian getaway, an ultimate pro sports tickets package, luxury golf escapes at famed Pebble Beach Resorts and Pelican Hill Golf Club, tickets to see Bruno Mars, and tickets to see Metallica at the Las Vegas Sphere. Styx & Chicago Live in Concert

Attendees will receive tickets to experience two legendary rock bands performing live at Acrisure Arena.





Attendees will receive tickets to experience two legendary rock bands performing live at Acrisure Arena. Builders vs. Associates Golf Tournament

A friendly yet competitive tournament bringing together builders and industry partners for a memorable day on the course.





A friendly yet competitive tournament bringing together builders and industry partners for a memorable day on the course. Live iHeartRadio Broadcast

A live broadcast from the show floor featuring interviews with industry leaders and exhibitors throughout the exhibitor show floor experience.





A live broadcast from the show floor featuring interviews with industry leaders and exhibitors throughout the exhibitor show floor experience. Davidson Communities Wine Tasting & Model Home Tour

An exclusive wine tasting experience and guided tour of a Davidson Communities model home at Cotino™, the new Storyliving by Disney © Community in the Coachella Valley.





An exclusive wine tasting experience and guided tour of a Davidson Communities model home at Cotino™, the new Storyliving by Disney Community in the Coachella Valley. Industry Education Sessions

Insightful presentations and discussions covering the latest trends, challenges, innovations and opportunities impacting homebuilding.





Insightful presentations and discussions covering the latest trends, challenges, innovations and opportunities impacting homebuilding. Exhibitor Reception & Networking Events

Multiple opportunities to connect with builders, developers, suppliers and decision-makers in a relaxed environment.





Multiple opportunities to connect with builders, developers, suppliers and decision-makers in a relaxed environment. Chapter Board Installation Gala Dinner

An elegant evening recognizing incoming chapter presidents, board members and volunteer leaders.

As one attendee of past BIS events attested, "There is no trade show like BIS. The builders come to the exhibitor floor and stay due to all the important industry strategic meetings, networking programs and entertainment throughout the day and night."

"BIS 2026 was designed with a simple goal: create an event where meaningful business relationships happen naturally – all in a fun, festive environment," said Jeff Montejano, BIASC Chief Executive Officer. "Rather than relying on the traditional trade show format, we've built an experience that is engaging, interactive and centered on bringing people together. From the exhibit hall to every networking opportunity throughout the event, every element is intentionally designed to encourage conversations, strengthen partnerships and deliver lasting value for our members and exhibitors."

BIS dates and location:

September 2-3, 2026

Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells

Companies interested in having a booth at the BIS exhibitor show floor are encouraged to secure a spot on the waiting list by contacting us at [email protected].

How to Register as an Attendee and Boost Business Through Sponsorship

To secure a spot as an attendee as this event that is expected to fully sell out and to boost business visibility among Southern California's homebuilding industry, visit www.BuildingIndustryShow.com

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with five chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. For more than a century, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through a wide range of programs, services, councils, and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X.

Contact:

Shannon Widor, Chief Public Affairs Officer

Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC)

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.