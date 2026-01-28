The 2026 Building Industry Show Now Accepting Exhibitors for California's Leading Homebuilding Event Experience

The Building Industry Association of Southern California's highly anticipated annual marquee event to feature legendary rock concert experience, innovative education and networking sessions, awards gala and more.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is not just another industry event. This is the one that anyone in the home building industry cannot afford to miss.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California's (BIASC) Building Industry Show (BIS) returns in September this year for its high-energy takeover of Southern California's home building scene, bringing the industry's biggest players together for two epic days.

Event exhibitors are strongly encouraged to reserve spots as soon as possible while spaces are available.

Expect more than business as usual. Attendees at this BIASC member-only, marquee event will experience:

Tickets to an electrifying live concert with rock legends Styx and Chicago at the Acrisure Arena

at the Acrisure Arena High-impact Meet the Builder one-on-one opportunities with the region's top builders

one-on-one opportunities with the region's top builders Annual golf tournament for a competitive day in the sun with colleagues and new connections

for a competitive day in the sun with colleagues and new connections Industry-leading education sessions & workshops

A cant-miss awards and installation gala dinner honoring the BIASC's Regional Governing Board, Chapter Presidents and Boards

honoring the BIASC's Regional Governing Board, Chapter Presidents and Boards Hall of Legends ceremony recognizing individuals within our association who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and innovation in the building industry

recognizing individuals within our association who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication and innovation in the building industry A highly anticipated exhibitor reception where member attendees can connect and unwind with industry leaders, sponsors and exhibitors

BIS dates and location:

September 2-3, 2026

Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells

BIS is where business gets done—and where the industry comes alive. Connections will be made. Industry-leading insights will be shared. Legends will take the stage.

Exhibitors—register today and claim your spot at BIS 2026 before available spaces are filled. BIS is the opportunity for builders, suppliers, associates and exhibitors to be part of the most innovative and exciting industry event of the year.

For sponsorship, exhibitor or membership inquiries, please contact Tyler Bennett at [email protected].

For more information about BIS and a video highlighting last year's event, please visit www.BuildingIndustryShow.com.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with five chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. For more than a century, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through a wide range of programs, services, councils, and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X.

Contact:

Shannon Widor

Chief Public Affairs Officer

Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC)

[email protected]

