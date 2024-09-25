Honoring the Pros on the Jobsite and on the Field: DEWALT® and the New York Giants Join Forces for Centennial Celebration

DEWALT celebrates its 100 th anniversary by inviting 100 tradespeople and those who serve the trades to the New York Giants game on Sunday, October 20 , at MetLife Stadium

As part of DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative, the event will feature an on-field check presentation to support vocational and upskilling programs in the trades

Stanley Black & Decker CEO Don Allan and invited guests will join Giants captains for the opening coin toss to honor tradespeople who work to build our world

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its centennial anniversary, DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), will celebrate the pros on the jobsite and on the field when the New York Giants play at home on Sunday, October 20, at MetLife Stadium. As the Presenting Sponsor, at the game, DEWALT will host 100 current and future skilled workers, as well as those who serve the trades, to thank them for their contributions and the impact they have made in helping to build our world.

DEWALT® and the New York Giants will join forces for a centennial celebration on October 20, 2024.

The New York Giants also celebrate their 100th season in 2024, marking a milestone for both organizations.

"Just as football players give their all on the field, tradespeople bring their best to the jobsite each and every day," said Chris Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Black & Decker. "We celebrate and honor the pros on and off the field for their passion, commitment and perseverance in excelling in their trade – for a century, these are the qualities that have defined the success of both the Giants and the professional tradespeople behind the DEWALT brand."

Through its commitment to innovation, safety and productivity, DEWALT has been delivering tools to meet the needs of professional tradespeople around the world since 1924 when Raymond DeWalt's forward-looking vision resulted in the founding of DEWALT.

"We are excited to welcome DEWALT to the Giants game day during our shared 100th anniversaries, and look forward to celebrating DEWALT's important and impactful efforts to Grow the Trades," said Jessica Slenker, SVP of Corporate Partnerships at the New York Giants.

Founded in 1925, the New York Giants have remained a family-owned team since their inception. The Giants are the only team in professional football to have won four championships in four consecutive decades and have a long and proud history of memorable players, moments and success.

During the Sunday game, Stanley Black & Decker CEO Don Allan and Nelson will join tradespeople from the New York City area, along with game captains for the opening coin toss to honor tradespeople. This will be followed by an on-field check presentation to fund essential vocational training and reskilling programs, as part of DEWALT's Grow the Trades initiative. By supporting these initiatives, DEWALT is helping to attract and retain future talent to build the next-generation workforce.

In conjunction with its Presenting Game partnership, DEWALT is giving away 25,000 fan rally towels commemorating DEWALT and the New York Giants' centennial anniversary. The rally towels will be distributed prior to kick-off on October 20.

For more information on DEWALT, its 100th anniversary celebration and the DEWALT Grow the Trades Program visit: dewalt.com

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants kicked off their 100th season of play this year.

SOURCE DEWALT