Honoring World Food Day by Feeding People in Need

Our visionary founder instilled in us the understanding that a critical part of running a good business is also doing good for society. That's why World Food Day is especially important to us. Through our Kellogg's® Better Days global signature cause platform, we're working to end hunger by addressing the interconnected issues of food security, climate-resilience and well-being for people, communities and the planet. Our goal is to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.

As a company with the heart and soul, we're called to act ‒ on World Food Day and every day ‒ to help the one in nine, or more than 800 million people, around the world1 who may not know where their next meal is coming from. In just two years, Kellogg has provided more than one billion servings of food to people in need. And we're again spearheading a World Food Day global food drive, starting on Oct. 1 and running through Nov. 15.

Expanding reach and impact through partnership

We've worked with The Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America® to identify the items food banks request most to help feed families facing hunger, including cereal and bars; canned protein, canned fruits and vegetables; and other non-perishable items. To get these foods to more families in more communities, we're once again hosting an online food drive in the U.S. on Amazon.com. This year, we're partnering with Del Monte Foods, Inc. and Hormel Foods.

Around the world, we're supporting similar innovative approaches that make it easy to donate food, for example with KakaoTalk, one of the most active mobile shopping malls in South Korea and with Singapore's RedMart online shopping platform.

We've also formed a new partnership with the Chefs' Manifesto, a global community of chefs committed to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #2 - Zero Hunger through simple, practical actions. Through the partnership, members of the Chefs' Manifesto will support our continued learnings around plant diversity, nutrient density, food waste and hidden hunger.

Company sets goal to donate 5 million servings of food globally

Also, Kellogg employees, who are actively engaged in our communities, will be participating in food drives and meal-packing events in our locations around the world. Through our World Food Day efforts, our goal is to donate 5 million servings of food globally.

Please join us by visiting our online food drives or donating any of the following most-requested foods in the U.S. to your local food bank:

Canned protein (chicken, beef, turkey, fish)

Canned or boxed meals (soups, stews, ravioli, mac & cheese)

Canned fruits & vegetables

Cereal (hot & cold) and bars

Dried beans

Peanut or other nut butters

Dry or canned pasta

Pasta sauce

Rice

Shelf-stable milk

