Honorlock Achieves Privacy and Security Awards: SOC 2 Type 1, the US Privacy Shield compliance, and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock , a cloud-based proctoring solution that is transforming how education institutions protect the academic integrity of online courses and assessments, today announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit, US Privacy Shield compliance, and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness.

The audit affirms that Honorlock's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality. Honorlock met or exceeded the industry-leading standard in all areas.

SOC 2 is considered the gold standard for security compliance for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

The EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks were designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission and Swiss Administration to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guidelines for the collection and processing of personal information from individuals who live in the European Union (EU).

"The achievement of these privacy and security measures reinforces Honorlock's commitment to the security, availability and processing integrity of our platform," said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. "In today's environment, trust and security are a top priority. Our customers can feel confident that we are making every effort to maintain the highest level of security and compliance so they can focus on what they do best: educating the next generation."

About Honorlock

Honorlock is revolutionizing the assessment experience for students and faculty at academic institutions worldwide. Our patented, proprietary technology transforms an otherwise intrusive interaction into a positive experience promoting trust, confidence, and peace of mind. Used by three of the 10 largest universities in the US, Honorlock is dedicated to providing world-class service and support 24/7/365. honorlock.com

