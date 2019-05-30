Honorlock™ Chosen to Protect Academic Integrity at The University of North Alabama

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock , a cloud-based proctoring solution that is transforming how education institutions protect the academic integrity of online courses and assessments, today announced they were awarded a multi-year contract by The University of North Alabama (UNA) College of Business after a comprehensive review of four online proctoring solutions. Honorlock will automatically verify student identity, protect unauthorized use of test content, provide automated and live proctoring and test review and reporting.

"Ensuring academic integrity and fairness for all students is a top priority at UNA's College of Business," said Gregory Carnes, Dean of the UNA College of Business. "Honorlock's proctoring solution demonstrates the efficacy and usability that faculty and students need and supports our long-standing commitment to providing the highest-quality learning experience for students."

Since implementing Honorlock, UNA's College of Business has:

Achieved normalization of the bell curve by preventing cheating Adopted proctoring for 100 percent of online exams Increased student retention by reducing test anxiety and increasing fairness Saved faculty time with real-time test review and reporting

"We know universities have many options when it comes to online test proctoring," said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. "Our goal is to be the best option. We're committed to leading the industry through innovation and customer success."

About Honorlock

Honorlock is revolutionizing the way education institutions protect the academic integrity of their online courses and assessments. Used by three of the 10 largest universities in the US, Honorlock's proprietary features provide educators with the assurance that their test is protected, and students with the flexibility of proctored exams whenever and wherever they need it. Honorlock is dedicated to providing world-class service and support 24/7/365. www.honorlock.com.

About The University of North Alabama

The University of North Alabama is an accredited, comprehensive regional state university offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs through the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Education and Human Sciences, and the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professionals. UNA Athletics, a renowned collegiate athletics program with seven (7) Division II National Championships, is a member of the NCAA Division I's Atlantic Sun Conference. The University of North Alabama is an equal opportunity institution and does not discriminate in the admission policy on the basis of race, color, sex, religion, disability, age, or national origin. www.una.edu

SOURCE Honorlock

Related Links

https://honorlock.com

