Honorlock™ Earns Spot on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock, an online proctoring service that is transforming how educational institutions protect academic integrity, today announced that it has ranked No. 236 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"It's rewarding to be so highly ranked by the Inc. 5000 among so many remarkably innovative companies," said Michael Hemlepp, CEO of Honorlock. "Our accelerated growth represents the dedication of our team to taking the technical online proctoring experience and making it human for higher education institutions, faculty and students."

Honorlock is a cloud-based proctoring system that integrates with a school's learning management system and is designed around usability and ease of use. Clients include top-ranked University of Florida, the University of Maryland and Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Honorlock is revolutionizing the way education institutions protect academic integrity in online courses and assessments. Used by three of the 10 largest universities in the US, Honorlock's proprietary features provide educators with the assurance that their test is protected, and students with the flexibility of proctored exams whenever and wherever they need it. Honorlock is dedicated to providing world-class service and support 24/7/365. www.honorlock.com .

