Honorlock™ Raises $2.5 Million in Funding and Appoints New CEO

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorlock, a cloud-based proctoring solution that is transforming how education institutions protect the academic integrity of online courses and assessments, today announced that it has raised $2.5 million in Series Seed Preferred funding led by board members Daniel Cane, CEO, Modernizing Medicine, and Michael Hemlepp. The funding comes after Honorlock's initial seed round, totaling $4.2 million in funding for the company to date. The funding will help the company hire key team members, expand sales and marketing and fast-track product development.

Michael Hemlepp, CEO, Honorlock

Board member, Michael Hemlepp, accepted the role of CEO and will assume leadership of the Company allowing founder, Adam Roth, to step into the role of CTO and lead the Company's innovation.

"Honorlock is revolutionizing how higher education is delivering online assessments," said Hemlepp. "I am honored to lead the Company through the next stages of hyper-growth to become the leading proctoring solution in the industry."

The Honorlock platform delivers analytics to educators on how students are approaching their online assessments. It's the first and only system to use A.I. to detect suspicious behavior and trigger a live proctor to "pop in" to a student's session to prevent dishonesty before it happens. Patented technology detects the use of secondary devices including cell phones and tablets during testing, and a Search & Destroy function removes illicit test content from third-party websites rendering it virtually impossible to access.

"We see a growing demand for an advanced proctoring solution that delivers the efficacy of 1:1 live proctoring with the ease of use and affordability of an automated platform," Hemlepp said. "Honorlock hits the sweet spot of both and we are thrilled with the rapid adoption among leading academic institutions."

About Honorlock

Honorlock is revolutionizing the way education institutions protect the academic integrity of their online courses and assessments. Used by four of the 10 largest universities in the US, Honorlock's proprietary features provide educators with the assurance that their test is protected, and students with the flexibility of proctored exams whenever and wherever they need it. Honorlock is dedicated to providing world-class service and support 24/7/365. www.honorlock.com.

