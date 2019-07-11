Honorplaque Celebrates the Lives of Lost Loved Ones Online: Digital Memorial Website Launches With Free Membership Offer

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorplaque (https://honorplaque.com/) recently launched their online memorial website intended as a repository for the memories, stories and tributes of deceased friends and family members. With an easy-to-create free account, members can begin planning and building customized memorial plaques, including features for uploading photos, sharing stories and leaving digital flowers and candles stamped with the names of those offering the tribute. It is also easy to invite friends and family to join the finished plaque.

"Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. The pain that is felt when a friend or family member passes away is comparable to losing a part of yourself," said CEO and Founder, Johnny Stark. "And sometimes, our greatest fears are that these special people will be lost forever. That's why I created this website. Now everyone has the opportunity to build a special digital memorial to pay tribute to the memories of their lost loved ones. Share stories and photos, leave flowers, and so much more. Log on to build your own Honorplaque."

Digital Memorial Plaques in Five Easy Steps

Login : Create a free account. Create a Plaque : Choose from different layouts, backgrounds, frames, fonts and colors in a highly customizable process. You can choose a private or public plaque for your convenience. Upload Photos : Pick and choose memorable pictures of the deceased to display directly on the honor plaque. Leave Flowers, Candles or Musical Tributes : Initially place flowers on the plaque, or stop by later to choose from a variety of digital flowers to lay as tribute. The flowers will bear the name of the person leaving them. Additionally, loved ones can dedicate a digital candle as tribute, or upload a special piece of music. Share Stories : Stroll down memory lane with other surviving friends and family members by sharing stories directly under the honor plaques. Memorialize and remember loved ones through tales told of their lives.

Honorplaque also provides a convenient, searchable alphabetical database so that visitors can quickly and easily search through existing memorials to find specific plaques with ease.

About Honorplaque

Created and founded in 2019 by Johnny Stark, Honorplaque is a digital memorial website that allows members to craft custom-made memorials for lost friends and family. The site offers features like color and font customization, memorial flowers, story sharing and links to helpful articles and blogs related to death, grieving and bereavement. Learn more at: www.HonorPlaque.com.

