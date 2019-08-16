Hoobastank Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of 'The Reason,' Releasing The Landmark Album On Vinyl For The First Time On October 4

The digital deluxe edition of The Reason will include the bonus tracks "The Reason (Acoustic)" plus four long-unavailable B-sides: "Force Feed Me" (previously unreleased), "Connected" (from Halo 2 Original Soundtrack and New Music: Volume One ), "Did You" (from the soundtrack Spider-Man 2 - Music From And Inspired By ), and "Right Before Your Eyes" (from the Daredevil: The Album soundtrack).

"Right Before Your Eyes" will be available to download as an instant grat upon pre-order and to stream on all digital services. The lyric video for the song will premiere on August 21. uDiscover (www.udiscovermusic.com), the online store where fans dig deeper into music by their favorite artists, will also have a commemorative T-shirt available for purchase alongside the limited-edition white vinyl.

Having sold nearly 3 million copies in the United States alone, Hoobastank's GRAMMY®-nominated, RIAA-certified double-platinum The Reason firmly established the group's position as a modern alt-rock outfit capable of shifting gears from sincere balladry to headthrashers in a heartbeat. The single, "The Reason," which today has garnered over 1 billion streams globally, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 2 on Hot 100 singles. The Reason ultimately reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and spawned two additional Top 20 hits "Out of Control" and "Same Direction." "Same Direction" also broke into the top 15 on the Billboard Modern Rock chart and "Out of Control" made its way into the top 10 on the same chart.

Produced by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Daughtry, P.O.D.) and recorded at a number of locations including Benson's own Sparky Dark Studio in Calabasas, California, as well as Valley Village and Bay 7 Studios, The Reason built upon the earnest, hardcharging musical palette established on the band's self-titled 2001 Island Records debut, Hoobastank. The heartfelt title track, "The Reason," was a major hit across many formats all over the world, and it's complemented by perpetually catchy songs like the energetic "Out of Control," the frenetic "Same Direction," and the uplifting album-ending anthem "Disappear."

"The Reason," which remains a streaming powerhouse and leads listeners to discover the rocking side of Hoobastank, averages 3.5 million on-demand streams per week. The 15th anniversary edition of The Reason revisits the band's breakthrough album on wax as well as a digital deluxe edition with a selection of exciting bonus tracks. (Please scroll down for details).

Hoobastank THE REASON – 15TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION [LP+DIGITAL]

LP





Side A

1. Same Direction Side B 2. Out Of Control 1. The Reason 3. What Happened To Us? 2. Let It Out 4. Escape 3. Unaffected 5. Just One 4. Never There 6. Lucky 5. Disappear 7. From The Heart 6. The Reason (Acoustic)**

DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION (with five bonus tracks)

1. Same Direction 12. Disappear 2. Out Of Control 13. The Reason (Acoustic)** 3. What Happened To Us? 14. Force Feed Me (previously unreleased)** 4. Escape 15. Connected (from Halo 2 Original Soundtrack 5. Just One and New Music: Volume One ** 6. Lucky 16. Did You (from the soundtrack Spider-Man 2 7. From The Heart – Music From And Inspired By)** 8. The Reason 17. Right Before Your Eyes (from the Daredevil: 9. Let It Out The Album soundtrack)** 10. Unaffected

11. Never There





**denotes bonus track

