Hood College Launches STEM MBA

STEM-focused master's program in business administration offers opportunities in new sectors

FREDERICK, Md., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood College has rolled out a new graduate-level degree in STEM business administration. Building off Hood's popular business programs, the STEM MBA combines coursework in data analytics, finance, operations and information management to offer a cross-disciplinary business education with a focus on building analytical skills.

The program is currently open for enrollment, with courses officially starting in the fall 2026 semester.

Hood College

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), the STEM MBA is a flexible online program. Students with a business background may even complete the degree in as few as 36 credits.

Students in the program will hone their analytical, managerial and organizational skills to bridge the business sector with evolving technology, such as artificial intelligence. Although courses are offered online (both synchronously and asynchronously), students can also opt to complete up to six credits of internships with regional businesses.

"The STEM MBA at Hood College develops forward-thinking leaders who combine technical expertise with strategic vision to solve real-world business challenge," said David Gurzick, Ph.D., professor of management and STEM MBA program director.

The STEM MBA will be offered under The George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, which already offers a traditional MBA at the graduate level and degrees in business administration, economics, finance and more at the undergraduate level.

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, four doctorates and 11 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

SOURCE Hood College