Hood College Receives Research Grant Targeting Invasive Fly Species Responsible for Over $700M in Agricultural Damage

Students led by Chia-Hua Lue, Ph.D., to research identification of invasive fly species

FREDERICK, Md., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hood College Department of Biology has received a $19,998 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct research on natural predators of the invasive Spotted-Wing Drosophila fly.

First identified in California in 2008, the Spotted-Wing Drosophila flies are considered the most significant pest of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries in the United States, resulting in an estimated $718 million in annual agricultural damage.

Spotted-Wing Drosophila Fly

Led by Assistant Professor of Biology Chia-Hue Lue, Ph.D., research performed by Hood students will aim to mitigate agricultural damage caused by Spotted-Wing Drosophila flies by identifying natural enemies that specifically target the pest, helping to reduce crop damage while decreasing reliance on chemical pesticides.

"Through this project, we are working to establish natural enemies that specifically target the pest, helping to reduce crop damage while decreasing reliance on chemical pesticides," said Lue.

The project provides valuable research opportunities for Hood College students, as they will participate in field sampling, insect identification, laboratory research, and data analysis while collaborating with scientists from different universities and federal research agencies.

"With experiences like these," said Lue, "[Hood students] gain hands-on training in entomology, ecology, and biological control, while developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and scientific communication skills."

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, four doctorates and 11 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

SOURCE Hood College