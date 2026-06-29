Hood College Launches Accelerated One-Year Master of Science in Environmental Biology Track

New 30 credit track offers advanced credentials, practical research opportunities

FREDERICK, Md., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in Fall 2026, Hood College's Graduate School will offer a new accelerated, 30-credit track within its Master of Science in Environmental Biology program, providing students with a pathway to earn their degree in just one academic year while gaining valuable hands-on research experience.

Master of Science in Environmental Biology Program

Designed for motivated students and working professionals seeking to advance their expertise in environmental science, the new track combines relevant coursework with a six-credit capstone internship that prepares graduates to address today's most pressing environmental challenges.

Students in the accelerated track will complete 24 credits of Environmental Biology (ENV) coursework before culminating their studies with a faculty-mentored summer internship. During the six-credit experience, students will develop and execute an original research project, concluding in a scholarly paper that demonstrates their knowledge and practical skills in environmental biology.

"The new one-year track creates an opportunity for students to accelerate their education while gaining meaningful research experience that strengthens their professional credentials," said Eric Annis, program director and associate professor of Biology. "By combining intensive coursework with a substantial internship opportunities, we're preparing graduates to make an immediate impact in their careers and their world."

Hood's Environmental Biology program equips students with the scientific knowledge and research skills needed to understand and address complex environmental issues, including climate change, conservation, sustainability and ecosystem health.

The program emphasizes the biological processes that help maintain clean air, water and land resources while preparing graduates for leadership roles in government agencies, nonprofit organizations, environmental consulting firms, educational institutions and other organizations dedicated to protecting the environment.

Applications for the Fall 2026 cohort are now open. To learn more about Hood College's Master of Science in Environmental Biology program, visit hood.edu/graduate or contact the Graduate School at [email protected].

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, four doctorates and 11 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

SOURCE Hood College