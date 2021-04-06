Hood River Distillers Takes To The Outdoors To Launch An Authentic Pacific Northwest Vodka

HOOD RIVER, Ore., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hood River Distillers, the oldest and largest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, announced the launch of its newest brand, Timberline Vodka. Created in Hood River, Oregon, a world-renowned epicenter of outdoor recreation, Timberline reflects the spirit and love of the outdoors and those who thrive in it – The "Outer Class."

Timberline Vodka

Timberline Vodka is uniquely distilled with a balance of grain and 14 different varietals of non-GMO Pacific Northwest apples. Distilled in a dual-column, 2,000-liter pot still at the highest standards of purification, this vodka is then cut to 80 proof with glacier-fed spring water from Mt. Hood. The expert distillation team, with their depth of knowledge, talent and skills, kept the minerals present for an epically clean vodka that echoes its origins.

"With 46 levels of purification, we are really using only the most premium, tightly cut spirit in our production process," said Master Distiller, Joseph O'Sullivan. "After many rounds of continuous testing, we perfected the balance of grain, apples and finished with the high-quality water we are so fortunate to have in Oregon. We are very proud of this incredible-tasting vodka."

Aligning with a dedicated interest of preserving the Pacific Northwest environment, Timberline Vodka is proud to partner with the Portland, Oregon-based non-profit organization, The Freshwater Trust. The Freshwater Trust's mission is to preserve and restore freshwater ecosystems in the West.

Timberline Vodka's packaging was inspired by the iconic Timberline Lodge and a love of the outdoors. The custom glass bottle with unique canvas label looks at home on a back bar or table in any of the historic lodges of the West. The brand was designed by the award-winning Sandstrom Partners, whose portfolio includes the highly successful Aviation Gin, Bulleit Bourbon and St. Germain brands, among others.

A distinctive feature of the packaging was the creation of a collectable label series: The Hiker, The Snow Goose and The Skier. There is only one Timberline Vodka, but there are three distinct labels that represent it.

"Timberline is a very unique vodka, and the brand and packaging reflect this," says Senior Marketing Brand Manager, Keri Meuret. "The subtle tint of the bubble glass, custom bottle shape with embossing complete with canvas labels provide a vintage charm. It's a blend of rustic and contemporary."

For hiking, skiing, sunset wandering, or whatever opens your door, Timberline serves as a constant symbol and reminder that even when sequestered to the inside, the outside is where it's at. Outwards! Timberline Vodka is now available for purchase in the Hood River Distillers' Tasting Room and a growing list of Pacific Northwest retailers. It is available in both 50ml and 750ml sizes, and the 750ml bottle retails for $24.95.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest's largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Timberline® Vodka, Big Gin®, Batanga® Tequila, Easy Rider® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Trail's End® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Clear Creek® Distillery, Sinfire® Cinnamon Whiskies, Lucid® Absinthe Supérieure, ULLR® Nordic Libation, Yazi® Ginger Vodka, Double Mountain® Hopped Whiskey, Lewis and Clark® Premium Spirits, HRD® Vodka and the complete line of Monarch® distilled spirits are distributed across the country. For the complete product portfolio and more information, visit www.hrdspirits.com .

