Hood Therapist Book Released on Amazon E-Book, Paperback, and Hard Cover

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling author Gregg Ratinoff released his acclaimed book Hood Therapist on Amazon on June 10, 2022. Distilled through an unapologetic and emotional lens, Hood Therapist follows one larger-than-life therapist and three troubled teens through their story of survival—from life on the streets to time in the courtroom.

Hood Therapist for sale on Amazon!

Using atypical mental health interventions and an uncanny ability to understand teens in the system, the hood therapist forges a relationship with his clients that produces miracle-worker outcomes in kids accused of drug use, drug dealing, and murder.

Intertwined with a wealth of information about psychological disorders and the juvenile justice system, Hood Therapist includes a breakdown of mental health diagnoses, psychology, and the culture of life in the hood. This fictionalized autobiographical account of one man working as a therapist to incarcerated youth in Los Angeles combines humor, heart, and compelling stories of a therapist's patients who survived the system.

Set in the juvenile justice environment, Hood Therapist details how incarcerated youth got there and what they did to change. Author Gregg Ratinoff's experience with gang members and those directly affected by gang violence is served up with tongue-in-cheek wit but never loses respect for the cause of helping troubled youth.

Meet Destiny, the biracial teenage girl fighting a male-dominated doped-up world; Mateo, the Hispanic skater making ends meet selling meth at raves; and Jalin, an African American teen fighting to keep his case out of adult court for the alleged murder of his brother. As the hood therapist and the teens navigate the juvenile system together, readers will discover what it means to have hope, hardship, and mental health issues in the hood. For a free promotional copy please contact [email protected]

