Hoodoo Digital Attains the Adobe Experience Manager Run and Operate Specialization

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a provider of Adobe Experience Manager products and solutions, has attained the Adobe Experience Manager Run and Operate Specialization. Having implemented Adobe Experience Manager for organizations of varying sizes for several years, Hoodoo Digital has now expanded its specialized status to include experts in DevOps. DevOps is a combination of software development and information-technology operations with the goal of reducing the systems development life cycle and providing continuous delivery with high software quality.

Adobe awards Specializations to Solution Partners who have certified technical proficiency and validated customer success in specialized solution areas. By achieving Specialization, these partners differentiate their organization in a competitive market by highlighting their knowledge and expertise — opening the door to business growth with Adobe.

Specialization requirements include:

Attaining multiple technical certifications as administered by Adobe and their approved testing vendor, specifically: 3 Business Practitioners, 3 Developers, 3 DevOps, 1 Architect, and 2 Sales Specialists;

Three private references where the partner led the development of an Adobe solutions project through the entire development cycle;

This validation continues to build Hoodoo's already-established solid reputation for its team of accomplished Experience Manager Architects, Developers, and Systems teams. Just last year, Hoodoo attained the AEM Sites Specialization.

"We continue to grow and expand our capabilities within the Adobe Experience Cloud. Achieving this Run and Operate specialization shows that we are committed to the Adobe ecosystem, understanding AEM's life cycle from implementation to launch and then on-going enhancements," said Kem Elbrader, co-founder of Hoodoo Digital. "This should help show potential new customers that we can assist them with AEM's end-to-end technical needs."

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Manager implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that use the latest features of Experience Manager and provide a highly effective way for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels – all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience – more than any other technology company.

