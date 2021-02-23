Hoodoo Digital Becomes a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a provider of Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe's experience management and delivery offering, and Workfront, now part of Adobe Experience Cloud, has recently become a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Hoodoo has both the Adobe Experience Manager Sites and Adobe Experience Manager Run & Operate specializations and was most recently a Gold level partner in the program.

Platinum partners are companies with a significant presence in one or more Adobe geographic areas. Platinum partners develop Specialized Adobe practices in multiple Adobe Experience Cloud solutions in one or across multiple geographic areas.

"Considering the challenges of the pandemic, our growth has been remarkable, and it shows a lot of hard work by our team to grow their knowledge and skill set within Adobe Experience Cloud," stated Jon Baddley, Chief Growth Officer at Hoodoo. "We continue to invest heavily in Adobe Experience Cloud and it shows because of all the certified Experts and Masters in Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, and Workfront that we have."

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Cloud implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that utilize the latest features of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront to provide highly effective tool sets for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

