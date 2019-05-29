Hoodoo Digital Becomes a Silver Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a provider of Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe's experience management and delivery offering, has recently become a Silver partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program. After implementing Adobe Experience Manager for close to a decade, co-founders Kem Elbrader and Andy Wakefield are honored to lead Hoodoo to this level of partnership with Adobe after only two years in business.

Adobe's Silver partners are regional companies committed to developing the skills required to design, develop, sell and deploy solutions using Adobe Experience Cloud. Silver-level status is earned based on joint booking attainment, technical proficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Reaching this status is an honor for our highly technical and sophisticated team of knowledge experts who are dedicated to Adobe Experience Cloud," stated Jon Baddley, chief growth officer at Hoodoo. "We have invested heavily in Adobe Experience Cloud because we see the growth potential and the opportunity for organizations to grow using Adobe Experience Cloud."

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Manager implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that use the latest features of AEM and provide a highly effective way for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe is reimagining Customer Experience Management (CXM) with Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry's only end-to-end solution for experience creation, marketing, advertising, analytics and commerce. Unlike legacy enterprise platforms with static, siloed customer profiles, Adobe Experience Cloud helps companies deliver consistent, continuous and compelling experiences across customer touchpoints and channels — all while accelerating business growth. Industry analysts have named Adobe a leader in over 20 major reports focused on experience — more than any other technology company.

