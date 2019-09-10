Hoodoo Digital Becomes Business Partner in the Magento Solution Partner Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a provider of Adobe Experience Manager and a Silver partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program, has recently become a business partner in the Magento Solution Partner Program. Co-founders Kem Elbrader and Andy Wakefield are honored to gain this partnership with Magento.

Magento solution partners are digital agencies and consulting firms whose primary business focus is strategy, creative, and implementation services for digital commerce solutions and have business practices with personnel dedicated to business consulting, program management, and/or development of Magento Commerce Cloud Solutions.

"We are excited to build out our expertise in the Adobe Experience Cloud with this new partnership with Magento," stated Jon Baddley, chief growth officer at Hoodoo. "Magento is a clear leader and offers many benefits for enterprise product management and e-commerce."

About Hoodoo Digital

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Manager implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that use the latest features of AEM and provide a highly effective way for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

