Hoodoo Digital to Showcase Products for Adobe Experience Manager at Adobe Summit 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a premier provider of Adobe Experience Manager products and solutions, will sponsor Adobe Summit 2018. After a year of building a team of the industry's most experienced AEM Architects and DevOps engineers, Hoodoo will use Adobe Summit to showcase their suite of technology solutions that enable a new paradigm for success with Adobe Experience Manager.

Hoodoo Digital

Co-founders Kem Elbrader and Andy Wakefield started Hoodoo with the vision of transforming the technologies that drive digital experiences. Andy is very optimistic about Hoodoo's potential to make an impact: "The human experience is being greatly defined by our interactions in the digital world and we see enormous opportunity for improvement." Kem and Andy previously worked together as executives for Axis41 as chief software architect and vice president of technology respectively, where they built a large Adobe technology practice that was successfully acquired in 2016. During their time at Axis41, they built reputations as thought leaders in enterprise technology, specifically in regards to the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Over the past two decades, Kem and Andy guided many organizations through digital transformations including premier brands such as Stanford, Sony and Adobe. After Adobe acquired Day Software, Kem and Andy helped Adobe transition many of their corporate properties over to the newly acquired experience platform and established themselves as experts in Adobe Experience Manager (formerly CQ). They have continued over the past seven years to lead and architect many successful Experience Cloud implementations. During that time, they have uncovered several inefficiencies and opportunities to disrupt the space. Kem summarized their approach: "We're taking our previous experience and reinventing AEM implementations by creating lighter weight teams composed of deeper expertise, more effective processes and using a more modern set of tooling."

At Adobe Summit 2018, they will unveil their suite of technology solutions specifically targeted at improving Adobe Experience Manager solutions.

The first pillar of Hoodoo's strategy is to work with forward-thinking technology vendors to strengthen the Adobe ecosystem by making AEM Connectors. They have already deployed solutions in partnership with Workfront, uStudio and Fastly to provide solutions for work management, media distribution and edge content delivery.

Next, Hoodoo has embraced the philosophy of atomic design and has developed an AEM implementation methodology that incorporates design systems as a primary deliverable. Kem described this approach as "the missing link between design teams and implementation teams," and proclaimed, "This is the part of our process that goes beyond nuts and bolts and transforms our customer experience."

Finally, Kem noted that at Summit they will be heavily promoting their Automated DevOps platform AEM Cloud. AEM Cloud utilizes Kubernetes to create a full-suite platform to support Adobe Experience Manager that can be deployed on any of the public clouds (i.e., Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure) or a corporate private cloud (VMWare). AEM Cloud provides toolsets and optimizing development, operations, security, quality assurance and production support. Andy explained AEM Cloud as "finally solving the biggest problems we have continually encountered in AEM implementations."

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of AEM implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that use the latest features of AEM and provide a highly effective way for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

