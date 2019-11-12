Hooey Recalls Children's Sweatshirts with Drawstrings Due to Strangulation Hazard

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Hooey-Recalls-Childrens-Sweatshirts-with-Drawstrings-Due-to-Strangulation-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Hooey children's sweatshirts with drawstrings

Hazard: A drawstring in the sweatshirt hood poses a strangulation hazard to children. Drawstrings can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a significant strangulation hazard to children.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sweatshirts away from children and remove the drawstring to eliminate the hazard.

Consumer Contact:

Hooey toll-free at 833-847-0829 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, email at info@getyourhooey.com, or online at https://getyourhooey.com/ and click on Product Safety for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,600 (In addition, 520 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves 15 styles of youth-sized sweatshirts with the "Hooey" brand or logo and drawstrings in the hood. The sweatshirts are polyester and cotton. The sweatshirts generally have a single front pocket. They were sold in boys' and girls' sizes XS, S, M, L, XL. A white size label has the word "Hooey" and "Made in China" and is located at the center back neck of the sweatshirts. A label in the side seam has the garment care instructions.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Boot Barn, Orscheln's, Cavenders and other western wear apparel stores from September 2017 through October 2019 for about $45.

Importer: Hooey LLC, of Spring Branch, Texas

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/index-eng.php?cat=4

