HOOK 360° Celebrates 1 Year Putting Planet Earth First

Their premium outdoor apparel has received rave reviews but their stainless steel straw sales have contributed to over 420,000+ plastic straws being removed from circulation. Working within a small carbon footprint has been a goal for HOOK 360°. Recycled newspaper packaging; each customer receives with a hand-applied wax seal, shows that they are actively working on their mission daily. The company has proudly never shipped one piece of plastic packaging.

"We wanted to put the planet first and from day 1 focused on our packaging, philanthropy, the next generation, and creating the best outdoor gear that we use ourselves," said Brett Diaz, founder & president.

HOOK 360° is running an anniversary promotion. 15% off and free shipping on all orders using code 'HOOK1' at checkout. In addition to the sale, the team is offering a sponsored giveaway with Engel Cooler Company.

HOOK 360° is a South Florida based, eco-friendly outdoor apparel and accessory company. Founded by father and son team, Roy and Brett Diaz, the two were disgusted by how much waste and lack of responsibility other brands had for the environment. They launched HOOK 360° in the fall of 2018 with the mission to provide premium outdoor gear that supports leading conservation efforts for a better tomorrow.

