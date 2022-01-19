Hookah Charcoal Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from APAC|Growing Number of Bars & Nightclubs to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Read our Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Key takeaways from Hookah Charcoal Market study

Hookah Charcoal Market size to increase by USD 25.20 million at a CAGR of 5.43% between 2020 and 2025

4.15% year-over-year growth in 2021

31% market growth to originate in APAC during the forecast period

Dominant vendors include Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, and others

Hookah Charcoal Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The hookah charcoal market share growth by the online segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rapid changes in the shopping preferences of consumers propel the sales of hookah charcoal through the online channel. Product awareness through websites, blogs, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube will also stimulate growth during the forecast period.

Hookah Charcoal Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

The growing number of bars and nightclubs is one of the key factors driving the global hookah charcoal market growth. The revenue generated by the hookah market has grown gradually and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of bars, pubs, lounges, taverns, and nightclubs, which has led to a rise in the demand for various smoking accessories, including hookah charcoal. The demand for hookah charcoal has been rising in developing countries such as India and China due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers and the increasing preference for socializing, which will drive the growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, one of the major challenges to the global hookah charcoal market growth is the harmful impacts of hookah consumption. Hookah consumption can cause major health impacts and is recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The smoke released from hookahs contains various toxic compounds, such as tar, carbon monoxide, heavy metals, and cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens) which are harmful to the consumers. This can cause lung cancer, stomach cancer, and esophageal cancer. Therefore, risks of chronic disease and communicable disease (by sharing hookah waterpipes) are projected to negatively impact the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period.

The Hookah Charcoal Market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of the Hookah Charcoal Market through 2025?

Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Hookah Charcoal Market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Hookah Charcoal Market?

Hookah Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG, and UrthTree Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments to customized

