Hookah Charcoal Market: 4.15% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Growing Number of Bars & Nightclubs to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

May 23, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hookah Charcoal Market Share is expected to increase by USD 25.20 million from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by Distribution Channel (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Online:
The hookah charcoal market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid changes in the shopping preferences of consumers propel the sales of hookah charcoal through the online channel. Product awareness through websites, blogs, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube will also stimulate growth during the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Offline
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution channel (online and offline) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
- Key Companies- Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH, and Co. KG, and UrthTree among others
- Driver- Growing number of bars and nightclubs to drive the market
- Challenge- Harmful impacts of hookah consumption to hamper the market growth
Vendor Insights-
The hookah charcoal market is fragmented and the vendors are making significant investments in R&D, technology, labor, and brand and providing high-quality hookah charcoal that releases less smoke and ash to compete in the market.
- Cocobrico Ltd.- The company offers hookah charcoal such as coconut, smoker, and others.
- Fumari- The company offers premium hookah tobacco and hookah coal in different flavors and in small batches packed in flavor-lock pouches.
- Haze Tobacco LLC- The company offers a line of hookah tobacco products such as Haze Shisha Flavors and Haze Coconut Coals.
Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-
- Hookah Charcoal Market Driver:
- Growing number of bars and nightclubs:
The revenue generated by the hookah market has grown gradually and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of bars, pubs, lounges, taverns, and nightclubs, which has led to a rise in the demand for various smoking accessories, including hookah charcoal. The demand for hookah charcoal has been rising in developing countries such as India and China due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers and the increasing preference for socializing, which will drive the growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.
- Hookah Charcoal Market Challenge:
- Harmful impacts of hookah consumption:
Hookah consumption can cause major health impacts and is recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The smoke released from hookahs contains various toxic compounds, such as tar, carbon monoxide, heavy metals, and cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens) which are harmful to the consumers. This can cause lung cancer, stomach cancer, and esophageal cancer. Therefore, risks of chronic disease and communicable disease (by sharing hookah waterpipes) are projected to negatively impact the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period.
|
Hookah Charcoal Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 25.20 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.15
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG, and UrthTree
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cocobrico Ltd.
- Cocoyaya
- Fumari
- Haze Tobacco LLC
- HookahJohn
- Kaloud
- Nu Tobacco
- Starbuzz Tobacco Inc.
- TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG
- UrthTree
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
