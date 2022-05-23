Hookah Charcoal Market: 4.15% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Growing Number of Bars & Nightclubs to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

In-Scope:

Online:

The hookah charcoal market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rapid changes in the shopping preferences of consumers propel the sales of hookah charcoal through the online channel. Product awareness through websites , blogs, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and YouTube will also stimulate growth during the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Offline

Download sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution channel (online and offline) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution channel (online and offline) and Geography (APAC, , , , and MEA) Key Companies- Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco , Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH, and Co. KG, and UrthTree among others

Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, , Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH, and Co. KG, and UrthTree among others Driver- Growing number of bars and nightclubs to drive the market

Growing number of bars and nightclubs to drive the market Challenge- Harmful impacts of hookah consumption to hamper the market growth

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Hookah Charcoal Market

Vendor Insights-

The hookah charcoal market is fragmented and the vendors are making significant investments in R&D, technology, labor, and brand and providing high-quality hookah charcoal that releases less smoke and ash to compete in the market.

Cocobrico Ltd.- The company offers hookah charcoal such as coconut, smoker, and others.

The company offers hookah charcoal such as coconut, smoker, and others. Fumari- The company offers premium hookah tobacco and hookah coal in different flavors and in small batches packed in flavor-lock pouches.

The company offers premium hookah tobacco and hookah coal in different flavors and in small batches packed in flavor-lock pouches. Haze Tobacco LLC- The company offers a line of hookah tobacco products such as Haze Shisha Flavors and Haze Coconut Coals.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Learn More about Key Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Hookah Charcoal Market Driver:

Growing number of bars and nightclubs:

The revenue generated by the hookah market has grown gradually and is expected to rise further during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rise in the number of bars, pubs, lounges, taverns, and nightclubs, which has led to a rise in the demand for various smoking accessories, including hookah charcoal. The demand for hookah charcoal has been rising in developing countries such as India and China due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers and the increasing preference for socializing, which will drive the growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

Hookah Charcoal Market Challenge:

Harmful impacts of hookah consumption:

Hookah consumption can cause major health impacts and is recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The smoke released from hookahs contains various toxic compounds, such as tar, carbon monoxide, heavy metals, and cancer-causing chemicals (carcinogens) which are harmful to the consumers. This can cause lung cancer, stomach cancer, and esophageal cancer. Therefore, risks of chronic disease and communicable disease (by sharing hookah waterpipes ) are projected to negatively impact the growth of the global hookah charcoal market during the forecast period.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The charcoal market share is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The bamboo charcoal market's share is expected to increase by USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Hookah Charcoal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.20 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cocobrico Ltd., Cocoyaya, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, Nu Tobacco, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG, and UrthTree Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cocobrico Ltd.

Cocoyaya

Fumari

Haze Tobacco LLC

HookahJohn

Kaloud

Nu Tobacco

Starbuzz Tobacco Inc.

TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG

UrthTree

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio