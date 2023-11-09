Hookah Charcoal Market to increase by USD 41.73 million from 2023 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hookah charcoal market is expected to grow by USD 41.73 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The growing number of bars and nightclubs is notably driving the hookah charcoal market. However, factors such as the harmful impacts of hookah consumption may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channel (Online and Offline), type (Natural and Non-natural), and geography (Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America).

Global Hookah Charcoal Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The changes in the shopping preferences of consumers are one of the main factors which are significantly contributing to the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the decision-making process of most consumers is heavily influenced by online research conducted on websites, blogs, and social media platforms. Additionally, the growing internet accessibility and the widespread adoption of smartphones are playing a substantial role in driving the growth of this segment. Furthermore, companies in the hookah charcoal market are progressively leveraging online platforms to market and sell their products, as this approach aids in cutting down the overall operational expenses for these market players. Moreover, these market players typically operate from a central location and form partnerships with logistics providers to efficiently fulfill their online sales orders.

Geographical Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa is estimated to account for 29% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in the MEA region has experienced significant growth due to several key factors, such as strong economic expansion, rapid urbanization, the presence of a well-to-do consumer base, and the increasing popularity of Western culture, leading to the emergence and development of major bars and restaurants. Moreover, the thriving tourism industry in the UAE is driving up the demand for hookah charcoal in the MEA. Additionally, the UAE has seen the rise of prominent bars and clubs, strategically positioned in prime locations like high streets, major business districts, and shopping centers.

Company Insights

The hookah charcoal market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: COCO NARA, Cocoyaya, Firdauz Charcoal, Fumari, Haze Tobacco LLC, HookahJohn, Kaloud, LeOrange Smoke, Narine, Nu Tobacco, Red Cube International, Rene Schonefeld BV, Sagar Charcoal and Firewood Depot, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., Starlight Charcoal, Swaraj Coal Corp., The Hookah Lab LLC, TOM Cococha GmbH and Co. KG, UrthTree, and Zomo America

