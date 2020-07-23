Hookee Announces Launch of Knife Guard - The World's First UV Sanitizing Knife & Flatware Caddy

HANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hookee, innovative makers of creative kitchen appliances, announces the launch of Knife Guard – an advanced knife & flatware caddy with patented UV LED light and 70℃ dryer to sanitize utensils and eliminate germs and bacteria. This next-generation kitchen companion makes cooking and eating safer and healthier for families. Available now via Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hookee/worlds-1st-knife-and-flatware-block-with-auto-uv-and-70c-dryer.

Ultraviolet (UV) light is proven to be highly effective at killing bacteria and germs by destroying the structure of DNA and RNA at the cellular level. It is so effective that it is commonly used to clean surgical equipment. Often used by professionals, this technology is now available to consumers and innovative companies such as Hookee are applying the benefits of UV sanitation to the kitchen.

"Today, more than ever, people want to feel safe from germs and bacteria that can cause series illness. For us, cleanliness begins in the kitchen where foodborne pathogens and germs can be easily spread by dirty utensils. We recognized a need for an environmentally friendly, safe, and efficient way to ensure clean knives and utensils. Knife Guard utilizes ultraviolet (UV) light to sanitize utensils and kill 99.99% of germs and bacteria on cutlery and flatware. With Knife Guard, users can rely on clean, safe eating utensils for their family," said Wang Qiang, Hookee CEO.

Knife Guard uses patented UV LED lights to guarantee an efficient, durable and eco-friendly decontamination. Compared to traditional mercury UV lamps, Hookee does not contain any toxic chemicals or release any fumes, making it safe for users and the environment.

In addition to UV treatment, Knife Guard applies a 70℃ high-temperature drying process to utensils to prevent invisible kitchen threats. The 70℃ temperature not only disinfects the knives and flatware but also dries them while maintaining a sufficiently dry environment inside of the caddy that inhibits bacterial growth. With a built-in auto-sensing mode, the device automatically dries utensils as needed to avoid moisture, mold, and rust.

For families concerned with food safety and avoiding unhealthy germs in the kitchen, the Hookee Knife Guard is a smart choice.

The new Hookee Knife Guard UV sanitizer is currently available for pre-order for a limited time on Kickstarter with special pricing to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hookee/worlds-1st-knife-and-flatware-block-with-auto-uv-and-70c-dryer.

