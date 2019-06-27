Hooker & Holcombe Releases Municipal Pension & OPEB Report

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooker & Holcombe, a regional leader in employer-based actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting, today released its 2019 Municipal Pension & OPEB Report, which analyzes Connecticut municipal pension and OPEB plans for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

"As a regional leader, our goal is to provide vital information to our clients and plan sponsors in the pension and OPEB marketplace," said Steve Lemanski, vice president, practice leader and consulting actuary at Hooker & Holcombe. "Our hope is that this report offers municipalities an easy-to-understand snapshot of the Connecticut landscape and how their plans compare with others in the state."

The report is a product of the firm's actuarial experts analyzing specific pension and OPEB data extracted from Connecticut municipalities' Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports (CAFRs). The CAFRs represent approximately 200 municipal pension plans with over 70,000 participants and more than $11 billion in pension fund assets, and over 180 municipal OPEB plans with more than 110,000 participants and $8 billion in actuarial accrued liability. The report includes findings such as statistics and trends relating to funded ratios, mortality assumptions, amortization schedules, investment returns, and more.

To learn more, download the report at hhconsultants.com/muni2019.

About Hooker & Holcombe

Hooker & Holcombe (H&H), founded in 1956, is a leading regional provider of comprehensive and integrated actuarial, investment advisory and retirement plan consulting services. Through the expertise of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, the firm designs and implements customized retirement plan programs based on proven practices and advanced technology that exceed client expectations. For more, visit hhconsultants.com.

