HOOKII Ushers in New Era of Lawn Mowing with Launch of Neomow X Series, featuring LiDAR SLAM, Available for Pre-Order from July 25

News provided by

Hookii.com

Jul 25, 2024, 07:00 ET

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOOKII, an innovation-driven leader in the smart robotic devices industry, is proud to announce the release of the groundbreaking Neomow X series robotic lawn mower. Featuring advanced LiDAR SLAM and an AI-powered vision system, the Neomow X series enables an easier setup without perimeter wires, centimeter-level navigation for precision, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. This revolutionary mower delivers an effortless lawn care experience like never before, keeping your lawn looking pristine.

Continue Reading
HOOKII Neomow X Series
HOOKII Neomow X Series

3D LiDAR SLAM & Vision Navigation: Enjoy consistently reliable mowing with complete lawn coverage, leaving no noticeable missed spots. This third-generation robotic lawn mower eliminates the need for traditional perimeter wires and signal stations, thanks to its advanced LiDAR technology.

Precise Dynamic Obstacle Avoidance: The Neomow X series seamlessly avoids obstacles autonomously, protecting both your lawn and the mower. It incorporates a 360-degree ultra-wide FOV laser radar, 70-degree vision recognition, and wide-angle front bumper protection.

1.2-3.3 in. (30-85 mm) Cutting Height: With in-app height adjustment, you can tailor your grass cutting preferences, improve turf health, and maintain a uniformly trimmed finish.

Anti-clogging Cutting Disc Design: The Neomow X series automatically aligns with the ground's profile, ensuring a superior, bump-free mowing experience on any terrain.

Multi-zone & No-go-zone Management: Customize your lawn care by managing different zones and setting no-go areas, the Neomow X series moves freely and efficiently around your patio.

The Neomow X Series robotic lawn mower comprises three models: the Neomow X Lite, Neomow X and Neomow X Pro. Below are their key specifications:

Neomow X Lite

 Neomow X

Neomow X Pro

Max. Mowing Size

2,000㎡ (0.5 Acre) 

4,000㎡ (1 Acre)

6,000㎡ （1.5 Acres）

Mowing Area Per Charge

600 ㎡

600 ㎡

900 ㎡

Mowing Height

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in. )

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in.)

30mm-85mm

（1.2-3.3 in. )

Mowing Width

280mm

280mm

280mm

Max. Slope

24° (45% )

24° (45% )

24° (45% )

The Neomow X Series is now available for purchase on the official store. The Neomow X Lite is priced at $2,199, the Neomow X at $2,499, and the Neomow X Pro at $2,899. HOOKII offers at least 10% off for pre-order users within a specific time frame. Don't miss out! Please visit hookii.com for more information.

About HOOKII

HOOKII has years of R&D experience in the field of AI service robots and intelligent products, and aims to promote the universalization of intelligent tools, providing users with a more convenient, energy-efficient, and high-quality lifestyle.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Hookii.com

Also from this source

Hookii stellt auf der Spoga-Gafa 2024 den revolutionären Mähroboter Neomow X vor

Hookii stellt auf der Spoga-Gafa 2024 den revolutionären Mähroboter Neomow X vor

Hookii, ein Vorreiter im Bereich der künstlichen Intelligenz (KI) bei Servicerobotern, ist stolz darauf, die bevorstehende Markteinführung des Neomow ...
Hookii annonce Neomow X, une tondeuse robotisée révolutionnaire, à Spoga-Gafa 2024

Hookii annonce Neomow X, une tondeuse robotisée révolutionnaire, à Spoga-Gafa 2024

Hookii, pionnier des robots de service alimentés par l'IA, est fier d'annoncer le lancement prochain du Neomow X, une tondeuse robotisée utilisant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics