Hoonuit Acquires Texas-Based Mizuni

"Hoonuit and Mizuni are truly connected by our rich history of providing data management solutions that empower educators and leaders to use data to drive effective decision-making," said Paul Hesser, CEO of Hoonuit. "This acquisition demonstrates our strong commitment to Texas and other states while expanding our industry-leading solutions to better enable K-12 districts to leverage data in more meaningful ways to surface insights and improve student performance."

In the dawn of a new era of accountability, Texas K-12 districts are uniquely challenged with evolving requirements, a growing ethnically and socioeconomically diverse student population, and significant gaps in educators' capabilities to use data effectively. The newly combined organization brings the strongest, most complete data analytics solution with data collection, data quality, machine learning, and data visualization all in one place. Through the use of Hoonuit's robust data model and cutting-edge technology platform, education leaders can access, query, analyze, and use data to inform policies, inspire best practice, predict outcomes, and drive decision-making at all levels of an organization.

"We are thrilled to join the Hoonuit team to evolve our products and provide our partner education agencies with even more comprehensive solutions," said Ignacio Ybarra, CEO & Founder of Mizuni. "We look forward to leveraging the best-in-class Hoonuit data platform to enrich the implementations with our district partners."

Together, Hoonuit and Mizuni serve nearly 1,500 education agencies and support more than 13 million students nationwide. In addition to the organizations' alignment on equipping educators with the right data at the right time, Hoonuit and Mizuni are focused on providing state and local education agencies with solutions to drive their evolving strategic initiatives and improve education outcomes.

"Keller ISD has enjoyed a long and productive relationship with Mizuni," said Joe Griffin, Chief Technology Officer at Keller Independent School District in Texas. "They have been a partner, lending their expertise and solution to help us better manage and analyze our district's data. We are excited about the additional capabilities of the combined Mizuni and Hoonuit organizations!"

Hoonuit's headquarters will remain in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the company will maintain an office in Plano, Texas. The increased scale from combined operations provides the potential for the merged organizations to realize longer-term growth by partnering with more education agencies, empowering more educators, and serving more students.

