Hooper, Lundy & Bookman Welcomes Top Transactional Lawyer Gary Torrell

Gary has over 30 years of legal and business experience. His practice is a broad combination of specializations, including real estate, corporate, bankruptcy, lending, creditors' rights, and litigation in state and federal courts.

For the past 10+ years Gary was primary outside counsel for a six hospital healthcare system in Northern and Southern California, handling medical office building leases, major construction contracts, real estate purchases and sales, and commercial loans. Gary also does similar work for Southern California owners of multiple skilled nursing facilities. Recently, Gary closed on acquisition financing and a joint venture's purchase of two operating hospitals and medical office buildings in Los Angeles, done through a bankruptcy sale in Chapter 11 cases pending in Wilmington, Delaware.

Torrell said, "I was drawn to Hooper, Lundy & Bookman because of the firm's deep expertise, particularly on the regulatory side. This perfectly complements my practices of business transactions, real estate, lending, bankruptcy and litigation. The lawyers at the firm are the real deal – true health care experts who are a cut above. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to offer clients a broader suite of legal services."

Mark Reagan, Managing Shareholder of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman commented, "Gary is a highly experienced transactional and litigation lawyer who enjoys a reputation for exceptional client service. Our firm is known for our commitment to providing sophisticated legal and advisory services for any challenges our clients face. The addition of Gary demonstrates this commitment by deepening our existing expertise. We're thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

