Hooper named President of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service

MILWAUKEE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) announced today that Michael Hooper, currently president and chief operating officer of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource (NYSE: NI), has been named president of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, effective April 1, 2024.

"We're fortunate to have Mike join our senior leadership team," said Scott Lauber, president and chief executive officer of WEC Energy Group. "He has an impressive record of accomplishments in our industry along with proven leadership skills. His broad experience, together with his demonstrated ability to lead and manage complex projects, will be key in helping us achieve our long-term goals."

Hooper will have primary responsibility for the electric and gas distribution business, customer service, power generation and major projects for We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. He will report to Lauber.

Hooper holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology and is a graduate of the Strategic Leadership Program from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.

Prior to his current position at NIPSCO, Hooper served as senior vice president of Regulatory and Legislative Affairs and Strategy. Earlier, he was senior vice president of Electric Operations as well as vice president of Major Projects. Before joining NiSource, he held a variety of leadership positions with American Electric Power, working for 15 years in power generation and capital project management.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 35,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $43 billion of assets.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group