hoopla Digital Expands BingePass Offering with Filmocracy

Agreement gives library patrons access to live film festivals

HOLLAND, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one app for public libraries, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind BingePass with Filmocracy that will bring film festivals into the homes of library patrons, no matter where they are.

Filmocracy, the leading film and festival streaming platform, will provide participating hoopla libraries and their patrons with access to its Industry Premium level free for seven days through BingePass. Library patrons with hoopla accounts through their library cards will be able to discover and view independent films from some of the best known and acclaimed film festivals from around the world, many of which will be available live. The addition of Filmocracy highlights hoopla's continued investment in strengthening its BingePass offering by expanding the types of content available in the format.

"Our goal at hoopla is to provide libraries and their patrons with a wide array of engaging content, and we are thrilled to be working with Filmocracy to provide a unique range of independent films that most people would not otherwise be able to access," said hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. "We launched BingePass to ensure the way library patrons consume content on hoopla meets the demand libraries are experiencing. Filmocracy's access to festival content aligns perfectly with our dedication to providing library communities with a variety of diverse content."

The Filmocracy BingePass offers a catalog of 3,000 films available year-round as well as 6,000 films throughout the year from different film festivals. In addition to English-language films, this catalog will include festival content in international languages, and many of the top festivals in the LGBTQ+ and People of Color (POC) spaces, expanding access to DEI content. The Filmocracy BingePass allows patrons to engage with filmmaker Q&As and industry panels from more than 300 film festivals from all over the world. Patrons will also have the option to borrow a curated selection of titles from Filmocracy, accessible directly within hoopla on a title-by-title basis.

"We are very excited to be partnering with hoopla Digital and expand our access and presence in the library market," said Paul Jun, CEO/Co-founder of Filmocracy. "The synergies of both of our work and our mutual dedication to fueling wider access to important art and film is reflected in this partnership. We couldn't be more thrilled for more people to gain the ability to discover our stories through their local library and hoopla."

BingePass is a unique innovation from hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via the mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow, including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles, and more.

hoopla offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than two million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, television episodes, and more through hoopla BingePass, all with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand). To access content on hoopla, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. hoopla is in more than 9,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

About hoopla Digital

hoopla is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. With hoopla Digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla Digital's mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com. hoopla Digital is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years.

About Filmocracy

Filmocracy is the #1 film and festival streaming platform that rewards you for discovering award winning film festival movies. Enjoy 6,000 rotating festival films and 3,500 in our permanent collection as well filmmaker Q&A's and industry panels from all over the world.

