Hoops Without Borders: A New Episodic Series from Pollack Films

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking series that transcends the traditional sports narrative, Pollack Films proudly presents Hoops Without Borders, a television and streaming series that captures the heart, soul, and unyielding spirit of American basketball players carving out new lives on courts around the globe. Produced by Michael Pollack and ten-time sports Emmy recipient George Veras, this series offers a deeply emotional and transformative journey, revealing the untold stories of players who have embraced the world as their arena. The pilot episode is in production.

The heart of Hoops Without Borders beats with the incredible story of Andy and Cindy Bountogianis. Their tireless dedication has placed 109 American professional basketball players in leagues across the globe. "This series takes viewers across countries including Italy, Greece, Japan, France, and Turkey, through the lives of American basketball players whose journey transforms them into global ambassadors," says Mr. Pollack. Each episode is a testament to their shared mission: to navigate the complexities of cultural adaptation, professional challenges, and personal growth beyond the basketball court.

The project features the involvement of two other Emmy winners: Editor Eric Welshenbaugh, a 2021 Emmy recipient for his work on the Summer Olympics, and Arthur Allan Seidelman, Pollack Film's Head of Production and two-time Emmy winner. Mr. Seidelman adds "Surrounded by the exciting challenge of championship basketball we see the world through the eyes of dynamic young athletes testing their skills and expanding their horizons. Competition leads to friendship and friendship to understanding. The game of basketball becomes a ticket to the world." Seidelman also boasts another five Emmy nominations and numerous prestigious awards, including the Humanitas Award, Peabody Award, Western Heritage Award, and three Christopher Awards.

At the core of this series is Andy "B" Bountogianis, a man whose rich Greek American heritage and relentless pursuit of helping others took him far beyond his familiar streets of Elyria, Ohio. Mr. Bountogianis stated, "These players are like family to us. For me, it is an honor and privilege to help them navigate their careers and in doing so they have the opportunity to experience what the world and their basketball careers has to offer. Each and every day my responsibility is to inspire and motivate them to become the best they can be." With his wife Cindy, they have built a global family of 109 players bound by the love of the game and the adventure of life. "It is a joy for me to be with Andy as part of the team. I am in awe of his constant drive, loyalty, integrity and honesty. These are qualities that you rarely see today. The joy he brings to so many, to the families, is truly amazing," commented Mrs. Bountogianis.

Lee Zapis, media and software investor and Co-Producer/Creator conceived the series concept. "I've watched Andy and Cindy dedicate every day to making sure all their players are being taken care of around the world. I thought these player stories were unique and could be a streaming series. I've known George's documentary work for decades. I put the two groups together and I am excited to be part of the project" he said.

"Hoops Without Borders," shares George Veras, "is more than a sports documentary. It's a journey of the human spirit, fighting through adversity, and embracing the world one country at a time. It's about personal growth, resilience, and the beautiful game that brings us all together."

Dozens of players' stories form the lifeblood of Hoops Without Borders, here are a few examples:

Donta Hall : From the tight knit community of Luverne, Alabama , to the glamorous courts of Monaco . While watching his son's middle school basketball game, Donta's father suffered a fatal heart attack. It took two years to overcome the grief, but Donta went on the stardom at the University of Alabama . This journey is a heartfelt tale of transformation, illustrating how the sport has shaped him into a beloved figure in a principality of many cultures.

From the tight knit community of Luverne, , to the glamorous courts of . While watching his son's middle school basketball game, Donta's father suffered a fatal heart attack. It took two years to overcome the grief, but Donta went on the stardom at the . This journey is a heartfelt tale of transformation, illustrating how the sport has shaped him into a beloved figure in a principality of many cultures. Ike Joseph Udanoh : Raised in Detroit's challenging "8 Mile" neighborhood, Ike faced adversity early on. Abandoned by his father shortly after birth and later by his mother during his teenage years, he struggled to hold onto his dreams in the international basketball scene. Finding himself homeless at a train station in Nuremberg, Germany , Ike's fortunes changed when an Army sergeant from his hometown, stationed at Wiesbaden Army Base, came to his rescue. With her support and the help of others, Ike returned to the basketball courts. Today, he lives in Milan , married to an Italian woman, and cherishes a beautiful daughter, surrounded by the loving family he always dreamed of having.

: Raised in challenging "8 Mile" neighborhood, Ike faced adversity early on. Abandoned by his father shortly after birth and later by his mother during his teenage years, he struggled to hold onto his dreams in the international basketball scene. Finding himself homeless at a train station in Nuremberg, , Ike's fortunes changed when an Army sergeant from his hometown, stationed at Wiesbaden Army Base, came to his rescue. With her support and the help of others, Ike returned to the basketball courts. Today, he lives in , married to an Italian woman, and cherishes a beautiful daughter, surrounded by the loving family he always dreamed of having. Jordan Morgan : With his remarkable academic and athletic achievements, Jordan's journey from the University of Michigan to international leagues is a testament to love, resilience, and the enriching experiences shared with his wife, KT. Together, they capture and share their adventures through an engaging travel podcast.

: With his remarkable academic and athletic achievements, Jordan's journey from the to international leagues is a testament to love, resilience, and the enriching experiences shared with his wife, KT. Together, they capture and share their adventures through an engaging travel podcast. Kosta Koufos : Rooted deeply in his Greek heritage, Kosta's journey from Canton, Ohio , to the global basketball stage highlights the unbreakable bond of family and culture, showing how sport can honor and extend one's roots across continents.

: Rooted deeply in his Greek heritage, Kosta's journey from , to the global basketball stage highlights the unbreakable bond of family and culture, showing how sport can honor and extend one's roots across continents. Jordan Loyd: Jordan's journey, marked by familial sacrifice and his triumph with the Raptors' NBA Championship team, explores the high stakes and immense rewards of chasing basketball dreams across the globe.

These stories, unique yet universally resonant, demonstrate the expansive influence of basketball. From fostering cross-cultural connections to inspiring profound personal growth, Hoops Without Borders captures the essence of the sport's power to unite and transform lives.

Mr. Pollack adds, "As Pollack Films CEO, I am proud to bring this series to life. Hoops Without Borders is a testament to the unifying power of basketball and the human spirit's capacity to grow, adapt, and thrive all over the world. It's a series about the game of life, played on the world stage, where every challenge faced, and every boundary crossed is a step towards a greater understanding of our shared humanity."

We have successfully completed filming on location in Europe and North America. Currently, we are in the process of selecting additional sites across the United States and around the globe to capture a diverse range of settings and stories.

