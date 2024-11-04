Hoot Interactive Launches HootVid, a Dynamic Video Creation Platform

Easy-to-use, low-cost platform enables quick, customizable video editing; available for free trial

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Interactive, a cutting-edge digital advertising technology provider, has introduced HootVid—a revolutionary platform for creating dynamic video ads.

HootVid is a fully automated video advertising creative solution with the ability to instantly reflect video ad changes across all distribution channels such as OTT/CTV, Meta, and more. The HootVid platform is easy to use and requires no special skills, big investments, or extensive resources. HootVid is ready-made for grocery stores, home improvement, sports betting, sporting events, real estate, automotive, retail and more. This solution is a game-changer for agencies and media companies across all sectors who want to create high-quality, dynamic video ads.

Key features include:

Increased Speed-to-Market: Create video with unmatched ease and speed-to-market. HootVid enables agencies to render videos in minutes vs. days, and instantly reflect changes across their distribution channels.

Fast Customization: Our template library makes it fast and easy to produce professional video content with infinite customization opportunities.

Data-Source Ready: Sync ads to any type of data feed (website, API, data sheet, etc.) to mirror and display accurate/relevant content. Advertisers can keep pace with frequently changing details/prices or revolving offers and content.

Geo-Specific with GeoVast: With GeoVast, advertisers can effortlessly manage and display geo-specific offers.

Easy Editing with VAST Tag Technology: HootVid's VAST tags allow ads to stay live while enabling instant changes (swap a scene, change a key message, voiceover, background, seasonal theme, etc.).

"By leveraging our platform, businesses can save on production costs and focus on what truly matters—engaging their audience with relevant, timely content," says Miles Olson, CEO of Hoot Interactive. "I encourage marketers to sign up for our free trial and see how easy it really is."

Hoot Interactive already has approximately 150 agencies successfully using HootVid to run dynamic creative campaigns for over 500 unique advertisers. With Hoot's GeoVast feature, any local business can now target specific zip codes to dominate their neighborhood or territory.

To experience the benefits of dynamic video advertising, businesses can sign up for a free trial of HootVid here.

For more information about HootVid and its features, please visit https://www.hootinteractive.com/

About Hoot Interactive: Hoot Interactive is dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative digital advertising solutions. With a focus on video, search, and display advertising, Hoot Interactive partners with media companies and agencies to deliver effective, targeted campaigns that drive results.

