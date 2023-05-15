Hooters® Announces 6-Unit Agreement in Las Vegas and Central Florida

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Expands with Brand's Original Founders

ATLANTA, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, has secured a six-unit agreement with the brand's original founders, now known as Hooters Management Corporation (HMC). This deal will bring three additional units to Las Vegas and three to The Villages neighborhood in Central Florida. Coming off of its 40th anniversary, these milestone agreements put Hooters on a strong trajectory to a historic year for franchise development.

Hooters expands its footprint in two paramount states with sights specifically set on residential neighborhoods. Las Vegas is a largely untapped market for the franchise brand as a whole. The original founders currently have the rights to five counties across Florida, and entering The Villages through this agreement extends their reach into a sixth county. While they enter this new market, HMC will continue to grow in its existing markets throughout the state including Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.

Site selection is currently underway in The Villages and North Las Vegas, with locations projected to open by early 2024.

"Expanding in states where we have repeated success while entering new prime markets is our recipe for success," said Neil Kiefer, CEO of Hooters Management Corporation. "Florida has been a tried-and-true state for many years – the people in The Villages have asked for Hooters, and we are here to deliver. HMC created this brand, evolved it over the last 40 years, and will remain bullish as we grow alongside it."

As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters enters its 40th year with company leadership laser focused on U.S. development with prime territories available across the country.

Hooters has identified Las Vegas as a prime market for growth as it is one of the fastest growing DMAs across the country. While the brand taps further into this unpenetrated market with three additional units, growing in central Florida was a natural expansion, especially as this is the state where Hooters got its start.

"As we progress into this milestone year, key to our development goals is partnering with bold business leaders who are great representatives of the brand – and our original founders are exactly that," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "Having the original founders continue to grow and build new stores with us further validates the success of our brand and its upward trajectory. Hooters is on the move – from new agreements to new openings – largely due to our attractive franchise opportunity. Our flexible store models, innovative conversion plans, simple kitchen operations, and decades of being industry leaders positions us as a prime investment for all."

Hooters provides full development support, including site selection, construction assistance, training, marketing, and operations. Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a fearless willingness to lead into the future. Our courageous United States military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on the Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular All-American Hooters Girls®. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing.

