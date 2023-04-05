Hooters® Launches New Franchise Incentive Program Amid 40th Anniversary

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Reveals Incentive Program with 40 Weeks of Free Royalties

ATLANTA, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, has launched a limited-time franchise incentive program as it marks its 40th year in business. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Hooters is giving away 40 weeks of free royalties for any new Hooters store commitment in 2023. The incentive program is ushering in a history-making year for the brand in terms of franchise growth.

As an iconic brand with global appeal and 100 percent unaided brand awareness, Hooters 40th year signals a new and revitalized era as company leadership lasers in on U.S. development with prime territories available across the country.

"It is a milestone year for Hooters as we celebrate our 40th anniversary and enter our third year of same-store-sales growth," said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "We have a clear vision for our growth, and offering this incentive to qualified operators who commit to new stores during our 40th anniversary year, demonstrates how serious we are about making the next 40 years even greater. There's never been a more opportune time to join our brand, and I look forward to continuing to move the needle with our franchise opportunity as we expand across the U.S."

Arrowsmith is driving Hooters' aggressive expansion strategy with a plan centered on bold business leaders, diverse location options, and delivering superior investment results. With flexible store models - including multiple innovative conversion plans for second generation space, simpler kitchen operations compared to other concepts, and a lower overall investment, Hooters' franchise opportunity is perfect for multi-unit, multi-brand operators looking to diversify their portfolio with a full-service brand that has four decades of proven success.

Hooters provides full development support, including site selection, construction assistance, training, marketing, and operations. Hooters continues to seek qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and a fearless willingness to lead into the future. Our courageous United States military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

The rising success of Hooters has not gone unnoticed, as the brand was ranked on the Nation's Restaurant News 2022 Top 500 list, and was named a Restaurant Power Player to watch in 2022 by FSR Magazine.

Hooters has earned its standing as an icon brand known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular All-American Hooters Girls®. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun and sports viewing.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit https://www.hooters.com/franchising/.

