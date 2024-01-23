Hooters® Paves Way for U.S. Development with Second Generation Real Estate Opportunity + Line of Flexible Store Models

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Provides Franchise Owners Cost-Effective, Location-Specific Customizability

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, outlines flexible store model options to provide franchise owners with location-specific customizability. The iconic restaurant brand showcases how store model flexibility will play a key role in adapting to various market-dependent real estate options as leadership hones in on U.S. franchise development.

One of the keys to Hooters' growth strategy is the opportunity that lies in second generation real estate. Post this Hooters Provides Franchise Owners Cost-Effective, Location-Specific Customizability

One of the keys to Hooters' growth strategy is the opportunity that lies in second generation real estate. Its kitchen design and position of 'heart of the house' equipment, are only one of the main ingredients to its long-standing formula for success. The brand offers flexible floorplans when going into second-generation locations or existing restaurant establishments. Advantages include reducing build-out costs, minimizing construction timelines, and entering saturated markets with ease, all while helping franchisees open restaurants quicker and often at a lower cost.

"We have always been versatile and able to adapt our concept to various layouts, to include ground-up build and second generation space," said Larry Linen, Chief Operating Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "As a worldwide brand with units on five continents, we have had to adapt to small spaces, mall spaces, outdoor spaces, and everything in between. Our development group is skilled to work with each partner to fit their needs while delivering the Hooters experience."

Hooters has a unique competitive advantage with its 99 percent unaided brand recognition. This has allowed for its second-generation spaces to operate successfully at locations where other restaurants may have struggled.

In addition to conversion opportunities, franchisees have the ability to select a store model from its roster of builds based on what best aligns with their development goals in a specific market:

Free standing pad site

End cap with a large, desirable patio

Smaller footprint prototypes

Nontraditional sites (i.e., sports stadiums, malls, outdoors, etc.)

Hooters provides a full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, and field operations to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators. With over 40 years of experience in helping franchisees thrive with proven sales and operations performance, eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs can take advantage of vast available territories open for expansion.

"We just celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the Hooters brand in October of 2023. We have seen a good deal of change in the industry since 1983, and have continued to adapt and are still here making people happy," added Linen. "If you are a bold entrepreneurial-minded franchisee prospect looking to join a forward-thinking, nimble brand with unaided brand awareness, and a 40-year history to lean on for support. There's never been a more opportune time to join our brand."

Hooters was an early adopter of third-party delivery, leaned heavily into virtual brand offerings, and has taken bold moves to enhance its in-person dining experience through formal partnerships with DraftKings and PointsBet. The nostalgic brand has earned its standing as an icon known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular Hooters Girl® waitstaff. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun, and sports viewing.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit Hootersfranchise.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 360 Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 17 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at "hooters."

