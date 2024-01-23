Hooters® Paves Way for U.S. Development with Second Generation Real Estate Opportunity + Line of Flexible Store Models

News provided by

Hooters

23 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Iconic Full-Service Restaurant Brand Provides Franchise Owners Cost-Effective, Location-Specific Customizability 

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooters®, the original American wing joint, outlines flexible store model options to provide franchise owners with location-specific customizability. The iconic restaurant brand showcases how store model flexibility will play a key role in adapting to various market-dependent real estate options as leadership hones in on U.S. franchise development.

Continue Reading
Hooters Provides Franchise Owners Cost-Effective, Location-Specific Customizability
Hooters Provides Franchise Owners Cost-Effective, Location-Specific Customizability

One of the keys to Hooters' growth strategy is the opportunity that lies in second generation real estate. Its kitchen design and position of 'heart of the house' equipment, are only one of the main ingredients to its long-standing formula for success. The brand offers flexible floorplans when going into second-generation locations or existing restaurant establishments. Advantages include reducing build-out costs, minimizing construction timelines, and entering saturated markets with ease, all while helping franchisees open restaurants quicker and often at a lower cost.

"We have always been versatile and able to adapt our concept to various layouts, to include ground-up build and second generation space," said Larry Linen, Chief Operating Officer of HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters & Hoots Wings. "As a worldwide brand with units on five continents, we have had to adapt to small spaces, mall spaces, outdoor spaces, and everything in between. Our development group is skilled to work with each partner to fit their needs while delivering the Hooters experience."

Hooters has a unique competitive advantage with its 99 percent unaided brand recognition. This has allowed for its second-generation spaces to operate successfully at locations where other restaurants may have struggled.

In addition to conversion opportunities, franchisees have the ability to select a store model from its roster of builds based on what best aligns with their development goals in a specific market:

  • Free standing pad site
  • End cap with a large, desirable patio
  • Smaller footprint prototypes
  • Nontraditional sites (i.e., sports stadiums, malls, outdoors, etc.)

Hooters provides a full development support system, including technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, construction management, and field operations to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators. With over 40 years of experience in helping franchisees thrive with proven sales and operations performance, eager and sophisticated entrepreneurs can take advantage of vast available territories open for expansion.

"We just celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the Hooters brand in October of 2023. We have seen a good deal of change in the industry since 1983, and have continued to adapt and are still here making people happy," added Linen. "If you are a bold entrepreneurial-minded franchisee prospect looking to join a forward-thinking, nimble brand with unaided brand awareness, and a 40-year history to lean on for support. There's never been a more opportune time to join our brand."

Hooters was an early adopter of third-party delivery, leaned heavily into virtual brand offerings, and has taken bold moves to enhance its in-person dining experience through formal partnerships with DraftKings and PointsBet. The nostalgic brand has earned its standing as an icon known for its famed Hooters Original Wings and popular Hooters Girl® waitstaff. Hooters Restaurants have long been among the most well-known neighborhood destinations for food, fun, and sports viewing.

For more information on the Hooters franchise opportunity, visit Hootersfranchise.com.

About Hooters of America, LLC
Hooters of America, LLC, is the franchisor and operator of more than 360 Hooters restaurants in 36 states and 17 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time that the simple fact the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary at Hooters while enjoying great food, fun and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the Hooters Girls. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hootersfacebook.com/hootersinstagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at "hooters."

MEDIA CONTACT: Kelly Hammond, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 847-945-1300

SOURCE Hooters

Also from this source

Hooters® Marks 40th Anniversary Month with New Corporate Store Opening in East El Paso

Hooters® Marks 40th Anniversary Month with New Corporate Store Opening in East El Paso

Hooters®, the original American wing joint, celebrates its 40th anniversary month with the opening of its newest corporate location in East El Paso....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.