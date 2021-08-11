Hoots Wings Makes West Coast Debut with 18-Unit Area Development Agreement for Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoots Wings, best-in-class wing concept, announced the signing of an 18-unit area development agreement bringing locations to Southern California over the next five years. Owned and operated by HOA Brands, parent company to Hooters, the fast-casual wing concept now has 105-plus franchise agreements signed year-to-date, with over 10 locations in various stages of development, and eight open locations as it continues to attract single and multi-unit franchise operators nationwide.

The new multi-unit deal marks hoots wings debut on the West Coast, setting the brand up to add 18 locations in California throughout Los Angeles and Orange County by 2026. The first locations are planned for Orange County area, with the first two slated to open in Q1 2022. Behind this agreement is seasoned restaurant entrepreneur Reza Medali. With nearly 30 years in the franchise industry, Medali was seeking opportunities to grow his QSR portfolio with a stand-out chicken concept. Hoots now joins Medali's robust portfolio that includes 15 Blaze Pizza franchises throughout Southern California and two Subway locations.

"Hoots has established itself as a leader in the QSR wing space – with Hooters backing a 35-plus year history, the decision to invest was a no brainer," said Medali. "When seeking a stand-out chicken concept to add to my growing portfolio, I was immediately attracted to the nostalgia engrained in the hoots wings brand. With experience in restaurant franchising, I knew I needed to feel that passion and support from the team and also believe in the product. The quality of hoots wings is far more superior than any player in the space – and I'm confident I've invested with the best."

When entrepreneurs make the move to join the hoots wings franchise family, they sign on to bring the most diverse wing menu to their community, including breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, and – for those looking for a healthy alternative – smoked and roasted wings. Hoots Wings also sets itself apart from other fast casual franchise opportunities with its simple and effective operations. A hoots wings kitchen only requires two simple cooking platforms to produce the menu, and the POS system seamlessly integrates with all major third-party delivery platforms.

"We are extremely impressed with the level of sophistication and deep industry knowledge Reza brings to the hoots franchise family," said Sal Melilli, CEO of HOA Brands. "Not only is he an industry veteran, but he understands the brand and the excitement that surrounds the development of hoots wings in California. We're eager for these locations to open as we continue to grow our brand footprint, now spanning from coast to coast."

Hoots Wings is actively seeking qualified franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and prior restaurant experience, or experience in a relevant industry. Franchisees with strong ties to the community is a bonus. Franchisees who join the hoots wings brand will enjoy the benefits of hands-on training through the opening process, marketing support, site selection and construction assistance, access to a vast, existing supply chain, and a top-tier POS system. As a thank you for their service to the United States, military veterans receive a 10 percent discount off the franchise fee.

For more information on the hoots wings franchise opportunity, visit https://hootsfranchise.com/.

ABOUT HOOTS WINGS:

Hoots Wings, is a best-in-class, fast casual restaurant known for its diverse wing menu, offering breaded bone-in, naked bone-in, boneless, smoked and roasted wings with more than a dozen sauce and rub options. Additionally, guests can enjoy mouthwatering buffalo shrimp, signature customized chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Hoots Wings is backed by longtime franchisor HOA Brands, and there are currently seven locations throughout Illinois, Georgia and Florida. With signed development commitments for 85+ locations, hoots wings is on track to open up to 17 more units in 2021. Hoots Wings is looking for qualified franchise leads to bring the scalable, best-in-class wing concept to scores of markets throughout the US. For more information on how you can own your own hoots wings, please visit https://hootsfranchise.com/.

