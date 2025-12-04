Hoover Acquires Arconic Architectural Products, LLC, Launches Company's First Exterior Aluminum Cladding Line

The move expands Hoover's 70-year fire and life safety mission with new solutions for today's construction needs.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc. (Hoover) acquires Arconic Architectural Products, LLC — a manufacturer of aluminum cladding products based in Eastman, Ga. The acquisition marks Hoover's entry into the exterior aluminum cladding market and the launch of a new product division: Hoover Architectural Solutions, LLC.

Hoover Architectural Solutions facility in Eastman, Ga.

For more than 70 years, Hoover has led the industry in safe, code-compliant fire-retardant-treated wood (FRTW), protecting structures from the inside. With Hoover Architectural Solutions, the company is extending that legacy to exterior cladding and signage with aluminum composite material (ACM) panels. The new division will manufacture Reynobond® Fire Retardant (FR), Reynobond® Polyethylene (PE), and sell Reynoplate® and Reynoclad®. Together, these products provide building professionals across the United States and Canada with trusted protection from the inside out.

"As the leader in FRTW, Hoover has always put life safety, innovation and customer trust at the center of what we do," said David Gillrie, CEO of Hoover Treated Wood Products. "This acquisition is an exciting next step. Hoover Architectural Solutions gives us the opportunity to deliver that same standard of safety and quality to a broader set of building materials, making the construction process simpler, more efficient and more reliable for our customers."

The Eastman, Ga. facility will now operate under the Hoover brand. Backed by Hoover's track record of code compliance, safety and service, the facility will focus exclusively on producing exterior aluminum cladding and signage for building professionals across North America.

"This is a proud moment for the Eastman team," said Sebastien Jacob, General Manager of Hoover Architectural Solutions. "Becoming part of an industry leader with a long legacy of safety and innovation is a tremendous opportunity for our team. Hoover is committed to continued investment that will expand our capabilities and support long-term growth."

Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc. and Hoover Architectural Solutions, LLC will continue to operate independently.

For more information on Hoover Architectural Solutions, including exterior aluminum cladding and signage offerings, visit HooverAS.com . For details on Hoover's fire-retardant-treated wood products, visit frtw.com .

About Hoover Architectural Solutions, Inc.

Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc. and Hoover Architectural Solutions, LLC protects buildings from the inside out. From 11 treatment and manufacturing facilities across the United States, Hoover delivers a comprehensive portfolio of safe, code-compliant building materials, including proprietary fire-retardant-treated wood (FRTW) and exterior aluminum cladding.

Hoover Treated Wood Products is the industry leader in FRTW, with trusted solutions such as PyroGuard™ and ExteriorFireX™. With Hoover Architectural Solutions, the company has expanded into exterior aluminum cladding (Reynobond® FR, Reynoplate®, and Reynoclad®) and signage (Reynobond® PE), giving building professionals more of what they need in one place.

Hoover meets or exceeds requirements for FRTW as defined in the International Building Code and is recognized by independent third-party inspections from Underwriters Laboratories. Across every product line, Hoover advances its mission of delivering innovation, quality and fire and life safety to the building materials industry.

SOURCE Hoover Treated Wood Products