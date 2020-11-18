HOOVER® Adds Two Powerful Vacuums to Cordless Cleaning Portfolio

The bagless Evolve Pet™ Vacuum includes special features that lift embedded dirt and pet hair, while the HEPA+ Cordless Upright Vacuum delivers powerful cleaning with a HEPA media bag featuring five layers of filtration that trap 99.9% of particles.

The feature-packed vacuums join the growing HOOVER® cordless portfolio launched in 2019 by TTI Floor Care North America, a division of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. The expanding line of high-performance products is part of a groundbreaking cleaning collection that is powered by a removable, rechargeable ONEPWR™ lithium-ion battery for fade-free power and runtime without being tethered to a cord. With additional batteries, consumers can have virtually limitless runtimes.

"The HOOVER® brand is simplifying life by providing products that are powerful, yet easy to use," explains Jessica Rapp, Vice President and General Manager of TTI Floor Care North America. "With the intuitive design of the new ONEPWR™ HEPA+ Cordless Upright Vacuum, HOOVER® has reinvented the bagged vacuum to meet 21st century consumer needs by combining the power and large capacity of an upright with the convenience and simplicity of a cordless design."

The new HOOVER® ONEPWR™ HEPA+ Vacuum delivers powerful cleaning with HEPA filtration, making it ideal for allergy sufferers and homes with pets. Features include:

Lightweight design delivers unmatched cordless cleaning power at half the weight of many vacuums.

Cordless design makes it easy to use and a breeze to maneuver under and around furniture.

Extra-large bag holds up to four times more dirt and debris than a bagless vacuum, which means users can spend more time cleaning, less time dumping dirt.

Hoover Dirt Trap technology with HEPA filtration –a five-layer filtration system that traps 99.9% of particles down to 0.3 microns, including dust, dust mite debris, and pollen from grass and ragweed.

HEPA media bag traps dust and allergen particles, and it contains them during disposal --making it perfect for anyone with allergies.

Two-speed fingertip control makes it simple to transition from cleaning hard floors to carpets and rugs.

Convenient LED headlights spot dirt and debris in low-light areas.

Three-year limited warranty.

$299 price includes vacuum, two ONEPWR™ 4.0ah MAX lithium-ion batteries, a charger, and two HEPA bags.

The bag in the HEPA+ Vacuum acts like a filter, so every time the bag is changed, it extends the life and enhances the performance of the vacuum. The HEPA media bag also contains dust and allergen particles, so they are not released into the air during disposal.

The new HOOVER® ONEPWR™ Evolve Pet™ Cordless Vacuum delivers heavy-duty cleaning to keep pet hair out of sight and out of mind. Features include:

Lightweight design -- weighs less than nine pounds when carried, yet it feels like only two pounds in its vacuuming position, so the user's arms do not get tired from cleaning.

Easy to maneuver around furniture without worrying about a cord.

Power Vortex Suction™ lifts embedded dirt and pet hair from carpets.

A larger dirt cup holds three times more dirt and pet hair than a stick vacuum, for fewer trips to the trash can.

Adjustable brush roll and suction settings easily transition from carpets to hard floors.

Antimicrobial brush roll and pet filter for pet owners help prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the unit.

Three-year limited warranty.

$199 price includes a ONEPWR™ 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger.

The new HOOVER® cordless vacuums are now available at Hoover.com and Amazon, and they will soon be available at major retailers across the country.

About HOOVER®

For more than 100 years, Hoover has been one of the most trusted brands in America, and consumers appreciate how Hoover's innovation can help simplify their lives. HOOVER® designs powerful, easy-to-use products that clean the entire home from floor to ceiling. The comprehensive line of products includes cordless vacuums, carpet cleaners, hard floor cleaners, and cleaning solutions. HOOVER® is a brand of TTI Floor Care North America, whose portfolio of leading brands also includes Oreck®, Dirt Devil® and HOOVER® Commercial. TTI Floor Care North America is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.hoover.com.

