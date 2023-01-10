Hoover Met Complex Celebrates Outstanding Performance for 2022

The Hoover Met Complex celebrates another successful year with an economic impact totaling more than $55 million. The complex generated an impressive 166% return over its budgeted net income, thanks to a busy year of major events and new developments.

HOOVER, Ala., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Hoover, Alabama, this complex is positioned at the forefront of the national movement in youth sports and community recreation that continues to bring excitement and tourism to the community with no end in sight. This makes the Hoover Met Complex one of the most important economic engines in the area.

The Hoover Met Complex Facility's noteworthy performance benefited the region with significant financial contributions this past fiscal year. With 69,782 room nights booked during this time period, the Hoover Met Complex Facility has been exceedingly influential in supporting and boosting local economies. "The numbers we are seeing illustrate just how much the Hoover Met Complex is appreciated by members of the community," says City Council President John Lyda. "This facility has helped create a strong and thriving community by providing countless jobs for local workers and businesses. Additionally, this facility features high-quality food and beverage selections and a variety of entertainment to entice visitors from all over. These attributes prove why the Hoover Met Complex is a beloved staple of this region's culture and economy."

The remarkable economic impact reached far beyond just this one venue, directly impacting dozens of other businesses across the city and providing a boost to jobs and services in multiple industries. In addition to these tangible benefits, the facility's overall presence has helped broaden its reputation as a premiere destination for entertainment and recreation in the area. As such, it continues to attract more visitors each year – both from within Alabama and from elsewhere – bringing even more money into local coffers and further boosting our region's economy.

Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover Met Complex is proud to announce that its community usage numbers continue to remain strong and steady. "This year was a magnificent achievement for us," reflects Shannon Ealy, general manager of the complex. "We are grateful to be able to provide healthy, enjoyable activities for people from all walks of life in our city." It continues to prove its invaluable role in the lives of regular community users. For instance, the recently renovated walking track has seen more than 13,000 visitors in the last 12 months alone. Additionally, pickleball continues to be a big hit with the local crowd, drawing close to 6,000 participants over the same period. Tennis fans have also flocked to the complex in great numbers; nearly 17,000 tennis enthusiasts have taken advantage of Hoover's courts. The complex's summer camp program successfully accommodated 738 children this past summer. Lastly, the Explore playground and splash pad are always bustling with activity, as over 46,000 visitors have enjoyed these attractions for some outdoor recreation during the summer months. This amounts to nearly 83,000 people who used the facility in some capacity last year, an extraordinary figure that speaks volumes about how popular it remains among local community members.

Throughout the year, just shy of 253,000 guests attended events held within the facility. The year was full of indoor events like basketball, volleyball, trade shows, and mat sports that drew in guests from all over the area. Due to its growing popularity, pickleball has also seen an increasing presence in recent years. The complex hosted outdoor activities such as baseball, soccer, football, lacrosse, softball, and cricket as the weather improved. Moreover, the complex regularly holds school athletic functions and other special events on its grounds, boosting its overall attendance count. "These numbers are a testament to its popularity and success within the local area," shares owner Allan Rice. "The diverse range of available activities and event-hosting capabilities means there really is something for everyone at our vibrant facility."

The Hoover Met Complex's management team is delighted to have provided quality entertainment options during such trying times while also becoming a positive economic force in central Alabama. As they look ahead to 2023 with optimism, they remain committed to continuing their tradition of excellence while ensuring an enjoyable experience for all visitors. The Hoover Met Complex is honored to have contributed to such a successful run in 2022 and looks forward to serving even more guests this coming year.

About Hoover Metropolitan Complex

Hoover Metropolitan Complex is a world-class, multi-sport and event facility located in Hoover, AL just 10 miles south of Birmingham. The state-of-the-art Finley Center includes more than 83,000 square feet of uninterrupted multi-purpose space and Hoover RV Park features 170 pull-through spaces with utility hookups. The outdoor complex features five NCAA regulation-size baseball/softball fields, five multi-purpose fields suitable for NCAA regulation soccer, football, and lacrosse, 16 hard tennis courts, a playground, and splash pad. Hoover Met Complex is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies.

Press Contact:

Annie Medders

205-739-7364

SOURCE Hoover Metropolitan Complex