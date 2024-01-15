Hoover Met Complex Celebrates Record-Breaking Year of Growth and Economic Impact

Premier Sports and Events Facility Reaches New Heights of Success in 2023

HOOVER, Ala., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoover Met Complex (HMC) is proud to announce the conclusion of another remarkable year with history-making numbers in economic impact, local participation, and complex visitors. From hosting new and diverse events like the Hartford Nationals to the infamous SEC Baseball Tournament, the facility has solidified its position as one of the top venues in the country, as well as a key player in driving economic growth and attracting visitors to the city of Hoover.

General Manager Shannon Ealy stated, "I am proud of our team's hard work and dedication to make this facility successful. We look forward to continuing to serve and collaborate with the city of Hoover and all HMC visitors."

Under the leadership of General Manager Shannon Ealy, the HMC welcomed over 713,000 visitors during the past fiscal year. These visitors, including participants, shoppers, and sellers, contributed to an economic impact of over $90.7 million. Additionally, HMC provided in- kind/complimentary space valued at $552,338, further enhancing its commitment to supporting community activities.

The City of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato stated, "The Hoover Met Complex continues to be a great asset and economic driver for the City of Hoover and our region. The facilities at the complex allow us to serve our community with opportunities such as the walking track, pickleball, baseball and softball fields, soccer and lacrosse fields, RV Park, climbing center, tennis center, and Explore Playground and splash pad. Further, the Hoover Met Complex is now positioned as a regional and national sports and events destination leader that supports our Hoover hotels, restaurants, and local businesses."

One of the year's highlights was the 24th consecutive hosting of the SEC Baseball Tournament.

The Hoover Met Complex and the City of Hoover took on additional responsibilities, including marketing, concessions, staffing, and coordinating the youth clinic and youth tournament. The collective efforts resulted in an unprecedented attendance record, with an impressive 171,288 spectators contributing to the event's success. The collaboration between the City of Hoover and Hoover Met Complex showcased their commitment to organizing a seamless championship experience for participants and fans.

In a significant addition to the HMC event roster, the facility proudly hosted the Hartford Nationals event. This groundbreaking occasion celebrated adaptive athletes competing in various events, with HMC as the hub for the opening ceremony, wheelchair tennis, shooting, and archery competitions. The successful execution of this event marked a milestone for the City of Hoover and demonstrated the HMC's versatility in accommodating diverse sports and activities.

Continuing its commitment to fostering baseball excellence, the Hoover Met Complex extended its contract with Perfect Game Baseball. Throughout the year, Perfect Game Baseball utilized 76 days at HMC, generating an estimated $25 million in economic impact for the City of Hoover and the surrounding metro area.

With 2023 completed, the Hoover Met Complex staff reflects on its achievements with gratitude and looks forward to continued success in the coming year. The team is dedicated to serving the community, welcoming visitors, and maintaining its position as a world-class sports and entertainment hub.

