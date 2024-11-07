Hoover Treated Wood Products Partners with Boise Cascade to Serve Important Southeast Market

THOMSON, Ga., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoover Treated Wood Products, the world's leading manufacturer of Fire-Retardant Treated Wood (FRTW) products, has strengthened its long-established relationship with Boise Cascade, a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials. This relationship is strengthened with an agreement that makes Hoover's leading FRTW brands, PyroGuard™ and ExteriorFireX™, available extensively at all Boise Cascade branches in the Southeast.

"Boise Cascade is our premier partner for our fire and life-safety FRTW products," said David Gillrie, President and CEO of Hoover Treated Wood Products. "Our relationship leverages the strengths of both our companies and further solidifies both our leadership positions in the important Southeast market. We value our long-standing partnership with Boise Cascade and respect their leadership in the building products industry."

"For Boise Cascade, the criteria for choosing a partner for fire treated products are simple," said Nathan Sikes, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Boise Cascade's Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division. "We want a manufacturer who is 100% focused on life safety implications for fire treated wood products, specified on plans, and dedicated to distribution as the most efficient means of bringing this complex product line to our customer base. Hoover is a leader in these three areas, and we are proud to expand our relationship with them in the Southeast."

ABOUT HOOVER TREATED WOOD PRODUCTS

Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc, in business since 1955, supplies a comprehensive portfolio of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications. Hoover has multiple company-owned treating facilities, conveniently located to service 100 plus member stocking distributor network which thoroughly covers the United States.

Hoover's mission is to protect people where they live and work with the proprietary Pyro-Guard® and Exterior Fire-X® products. Hoover meets or exceeds the requirements for FRTW as defined in the International Building Code and is mentioned by independent third-party inspections from Underwriters Laboratories.

ABOUT BOISE CASCADE

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. Boise Cascade brings people, products, and services together to build strong homes, businesses, and communities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.bc.com.

SOURCE Hoover Treated Wood Products