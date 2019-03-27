Hop into Spring at Dunkin' with New PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Coffee and PEEPS® Donut

Additionally, Dunkin' has several other delicious menu items springing onto the menu in April, including the new Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew, the new Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade. There is also a special offer to enjoy any medium-sized Dunkin' Cold Brew for only $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM during the month.

The PEEPS® Have Landed

Available beginning April 1, Dunkin's PEEPS® Donut brings an extra bit of sweetness to spring with white icing, a special green and egg-shaped sprinkle blend and a mini yellow PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick on top. New PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Coffee brings the delightful, creamy taste of classic PEEPS® Marshmallow to Dunkin's hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate. And, although it's egg-hunting season, fans of both Dunkin' and PEEPS® won't need to look too hard for these new items, as both will be offered at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.

To "drive" even more excitement and chances to enjoy these new items, PEEPS® and Dunkin' are hitting the road together to surprise fans with free coffee and donuts. From April 2 – 4, Dunkin's custom-sculpted coffee car will travel alongside the PEEPSMOBILE®, starting from the hometown of PEEPS® in Bethlehem, PA and heading toward Dunkin's birthplace of Quincy, MA. Along the route, both cars will stop at a total of six Dunkin' restaurants. When these unique cars arrive, the first 250 guests will be offered a free small PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Iced Coffee, PEEPS® Donut and other giveaways, while supplies last. Follow @Dunkin on Instagram for details on where the cars will show up.

New Additions to the Spring Menu

PEEPS® aren't the only exciting additions flying into Dunkin' in April. The brand today also revealed several delicious menu items sure to give guests an extra spring in their step:

New Chocolate Cherry Cold Brew: Dunkin's ultra-smooth, full-bodied Cold Brew now features the classic combo of chocolate and cherry, giving Cold Brew fans a refreshing new choice to enjoy as the temps begin to rise. Guests can enjoy the newest Cold Brew flavor as part of the special offer of any medium-sized Dunkin' Cold Brew* for only $2 from 2 PM to 6 PM during April.

: For another refreshing and revitalizing beverage option, Dunkin' is serving Iced Tea Lemonade and Frozen Lemonade. Made from real lemon juice, these authentic lemonades offer a cool twist on a warm weather favorite. New Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: As the days get warmer, this new sandwich will heat things up even more for breakfast lovers. The Sweet Sriracha Bacon Breakfast Sandwich features egg, American cheese and four strips of sweet Sriracha bacon, served on a croissant.

All new spring menu items are available beginning April 1 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Excludes Energy Cold Brew

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,800 restaurants in 44 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Just Born Quality Confections

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned company that has grown into the 10th largest candy company* in the U.S. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy-making and retail store in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived in spite of the economic depression of the 1930s and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA, which is still home to their iconic candy brands. All Just Born candies are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

*Source: IRI Market Advantage, Total US MULO + Convenience, Latest 52 Weeks Ending 12/30/2018

Media Contact

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-5200

Lindsay.Cronin@dunkinbrands.com

SOURCE Dunkin'

