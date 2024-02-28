Hop into the Heart of Kansas City's West Bottoms for an Egg-citing Event: Bunnies in the Bottoms!

Kansas City Gears Up for a Delightful Early Easter Celebration during West Bottoms First Friday Weekend, March 1-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City is a resilient community that bounces back to find joy in life's wonderful experiences. The West Bottoms is in high spirits and welcomes locals and visitors alike to explore its vintage treasures, antique delights, and unique finds during the First Friday Weekend. From March 1-3, the district hosts its Easter wonderland centered around adorable bunnies.

Visitors will enjoy bunnies in costume and snuggle up with real furry friends for Instagram-worthy photos outdoors. Participating stores will enchant visitors with an array of "bunny" finds, adding a touch of Easter magic to their eclectic offerings. Participating stores will give out Easter eggs to shoppers with goodies and surprises. Shoppers come for the best in vintage, antiques and to discover unexpected happy finds, such as new clothing, purses, soaps, jewelry, foods, and drinks.

We've been hosting Bunnies in the Bottoms for over ten years. It's become one of Kansas City's most cherished events. Post this

Organized by Full Moon Productions, the Bunnies in the Bottoms event promises an experience that brings people together, creating smiles and laughter. They're shutting down some of the busiest intersections in the district to make way for many delights, including photo booths, costumed bunnies, and pop-up bars. As shoppers hop from store to store, soak in the festive atmosphere and indulge in sweet treats courtesy of participating vendors.

The historic district's shopping extravaganza kicks off Friday through Sunday, starting at 9 AM and winding down around 6 PM on Sunday, with special hours from 12-4 PM. For specific store openings, check individual stores' Facebook pages or visit westbottoms.com for more information.

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the West Bottoms district, shared her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We've been hosting Bunnies in the Bottoms for over 10 years. It's become one of the district's most cherished events, heralding the arrival of Spring as visitors stroll through the streets, immersing themselves in the joy of bunnies and exploring our vibrant stores."

As the West Bottoms ushers in the early Easter season with boundless joy and timeless charm Bunnies in the Bottoms gets people out again into Kansas City's best antiques and vintage places. Upcoming themed First Friday Weekends include the Bikes in the Bottoms April 5-7 and Blooms in the Bottoms celebrating moms May 3-5.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

MARCH's BUNNIES in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

West Bottoms' Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Bunnies in the Bottoms March 1-3 . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Friday and Saturday at 9 AM and close around 6 PM , and Sunday 12-4 PM . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com.





– Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme – Bunnies in the Bottoms . Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Friday and Saturday at and close around , and Sunday . It's recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com. Easter Bunny photo ops – Friday and Saturday 11-4 pm at 13 th and Hickory outside





photo ops – Friday and Saturday at 13 and Hickory outside Eggs in Stores – visit stores for egg-celent surprises and treats. Participating stores include: Serendipity Treasures on 13th Robin's Nest Good Ju Ju is giving the first 25 of each day open Friday or Saturday Bella Patina: 13th Birthday Celebration

– visit stores for egg-celent surprises and treats. Participating stores include: Full Moon Bar outside – specialty drink the "cotton tail"

– specialty drink the "cotton tail" Food & Drink on site: Full Moon Street Bar's Chef J BBQ Java Garage Bella Patina's 3rd Floor: Painted Rooster Café West Bottoms Whiskey KC Fountain Winery

Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 10:30 PM ; Saturday, 10:30 AM - 10:30 PM ; Sunday, 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM .

SOURCE West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District