HOP WTR Marks Exciting First Year with 500% Growth, New Funding & Flavor Launch

HOP WTR, The Healthy Alternative to Beer Tweet this

"Sitting at the unique intersection of functional beverage and non-alcoholic beer, we created HOP WTR to provide health-conscious beer lovers the perfect balance of function and flavor," said Nick Taranto, Co-Founder HOP WTR. "We have already been blown away by the consumer response and are excited our partners believe in our product, its category and the huge opportunity for growth as much as we do."

Launched in Los Angeles in August 2020, HOP WTR contains a proprietary blend of crisp, bold hops and sparkling water to create the mouth-watering taste reminiscent of your favorite IPA – without the booze. The HOP WTR portfolio currently offers the core Classic and flavored Mango and Blood Orange non-alcoholic brews that are infused with a unique blend of stress-busting adaptogens and nootropics and purposefully crafted with zero calories or sugar, to be the healthy alternative to beer.

This Fall, HOP WTR will launch Lime to join its core Classic, Mango and Blood Orange non-alcoholic brews bubbling with mood-boosting ingredients. Refreshing and hydrating, HOP WTR Lime delivers a tart, sunny flavor and feeling with a proprietary blend of citrusy hops, feel-good infusion of L-Theanine and ashwagandha, Mexican limes and zero calories or sugar.

"A new flavor has been in the works since the brand's debut," added Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "We were inspired by our favorite Mexican lagers dunked with a fresh lime wedge and the celebratory, sunny feeling they evoke – HOP WTR Lime is the perfect brew to toast our first anniversary!"

HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com and Amazon, as well as all Erewhon and BevMo! locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients, purposefully crafted with no calories and no sugar. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics makes our brew burst with healthy benefits and a crisp, light and satisfying taste. It's the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer lovers. Meet HOP WTR, The Healthy Alternative to Beer.

SOURCE HOP WTR